NIDCOM celebrates first Nigerian to win USA Congressional seat

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated Oye Owolewa, the first Nigerian to be elected into the US House of Representatives.

In the letter of congratulations, made available to reporters by the Head of Media and Public Relations unit of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa was pleased with the wonderful feat of Owolewa, describing it as well deserved.

She acknowledged the sterling qualities of Owolewa as a role model to the youths and a good ambassador of Nigeria which endeared him to the grassroot leading to his historical election into the US Parliament.

She advised him to diligently carry out his duties as a new congressman in such a way as to positively impact on the community who entrusted him with their votes.

“Despite the campaign being toilsome, Owolewa pulled through and won.This goes to show that with dedication, hardwork, resilience and prayer one can achieve just about anything”, Dabiri-Erewa said.

In a landslide victory, Owolewa won his USA congressional seat over his Republican counterparts representing the Washington DC metropolis in the USA House of Representatives with 82.65% of votes which represents 135,234 votes.

Oye Owolewa, a Nigerian born Democrat, hails from Omu-Aran Local Government Area of Kwara State, Nigeria.

He is a Ph.D holder In Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston USA and represents the District of Colombia under the Democratic party.