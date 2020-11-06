Covid-19: Nigerians, Britons, others barred from entering China

The Chinese authorities have temporarily suspended the issuance of visas and residence permit to Nigerians and other non- Chinese nationals, which include nationals of the United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Philippines, among others due to the evaluation of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic in the said countries.

The was contained in a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria on Thursday, adding that it will no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria.

The statement noted however, that holders of diplomatic passports, courtesy or C-visas would not be affected by the regulation.

A Chinese source said that this was a very difficult decision to make considering the strong bilateral relations between Nigeria and China but asked Nigerians to be patient as it was a temporary measure.

The statement said further that foreign nationals visiting on emergency have to apply at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate adding that those issued visas after November 3 are exempted.