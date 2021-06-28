FG restricts travellers from South Africa amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Nigerian government has restricted entry to travellers from South Africa, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, and to avoid the importation of the variants of concern.

It would be recalled that the federal government through the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 had in May banned travellers who visited India, Brazil and Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria.

Boss Msutapha, chairman PSC and Secretary to the Government of the federation, speaking at a press briefing on Monday, said South Africa was added to the list after the country recorded a surge in cases with over 100, 000 cases in the last one week and 20,000 recorded in the last 24 hours.

The chairman also informed that the restrictions on India, Brazil and Turkey will remain for another four weeks before it is further reviewed.

Part of the restrictions is that Nigerian citizens and permanent residents in Nigeria who have travelled to at least one of the affected countries in the last 14 days will be required to undergo a mandatory one-week quarantine at a government-approved facility upon arrival.

In addition to the above countries, Mistapha said the PSC has also shifted its focus on some African countries. They include Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia and Uganda

He noted that there are four major variants of concern now classified as Alpha (UK), Beta (SA); Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India).

Mustapha however informed that the Delta variant which has wreaked devastating havoc, is not yet found in Nigeria hence the need to tighten borders and be more vigilant.

On the issue of Emirates flights in and out of Nigeria, the Chairman said the relevant Ministries continued to review developments and concluded that any decision to fly the Nigerian route by an airline is a business decision.

“In all circumstances, however, conditions placed on such flights must conform with international civil aviation standards and must not be discriminatory and must respect our sovereignty”, he said.

“The PSC wishes to encourage members of the public not to lower their guards yet because we continue to see spikes in some countries (including African countries) and the emergence of variants of concern in several jurisdictions where the third wave has occurred”, he added.