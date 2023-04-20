Accessing the penetration of social media into our daily routine

I was just reflecting on the impact of social media on Nigeria’s youth when I saw how quickly Archraf Hakimi’s divorce story was trending.

Social media has taken the world by storm, and its influence is felt in every corner of our lives. From the way we communicate to the way we entertain ourselves, social media has penetrated every aspect of our daily routine, and it’s fascinating to see how it has transformed our world.

Imagine a world without social media. No Twitter updates, no Facebook posts, no TikTok dances, and no Instagram influencers. It’s hard to even fathom, given that social media has become such an integral part of our lives.

For starters, social media has revolutionized the way we communicate. Long gone are the days of letter writing and phone calls. Instead, we now rely on social media platforms to keep in touch with our friends and family. From sending a quick message on WhatsApp to sharing a meme on Twitter, social media has made communication quick, easy, and fun.

But that’s not all. Social media has also become a go-to source of news and information. Whether it’s breaking news or viral memes, social media has a way of keeping us up-to-date with the latest trends and events. We can learn about everything from current affairs to celebrity gossip with just a few clicks.

Entertainment has also been revolutionized by social media. Gone are the days of watching TV shows and movies on cable. Instead, people are now binge-watching their favorite content on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok. And with the rise of Instagram influencers, social media has become a new avenue for entertainment, with people following their favorite celebrities and influencers for a dose of daily inspiration.

Businesses have also taken advantage of the power of social media. They use these platforms to reach out to their customers, advertise their products, and even recruit new employees. With the rise of social media marketing, businesses can now connect with their target audience in a more personal and engaging way.

And last but not least, social media has also become a tool for personal branding. People can now use social media to showcase their skills, promote their personal brand, and even build a career.

Whether it’s through LinkedIn or Instagram, social media has given people a platform to showcase their talents and make their mark in the world.

The way Nigerians connect and access information globally has changed significantly in the 21st century thanks to social media. For many young people in Nigeria, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp have become an integral part of their everyday life. Nigeria had 32.9 million active social media users as of January 2022. More than 90 million people use WhatsApp, making it the most widely used platform in the nation. The following social media platforms in Nigeria with the highest usage rates were Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram based on statista.

One of the significant ways social media has impacted to the Nigerian youth are showcasing talents, sharing of opinions on various cases. Social media has also create opportunities for young entrepreneur to market their products and services and reach a wider audience. many Nigeria youths is using social media platforms to earn a living by starting a successful businesses, such as buying and selling products, fashion design, printing materials, makeup artistry, and organising online meeting/classes.

The recent election we had in NIgeria last two months also has hand in social media because it has made it possible for different political candidates to campaign on different social media platforms which also has empowered Nigerian youths to participate, mobilised themselves around political issues. And hold politician accountable for their actions.

social media also has its negative influence in Nigeria. the spread of fake news on social platforms has been the most focused in Nigeria, with many people being misled by the fake news from unknown or unrecognised source.it has also been used to spread hate news and incite violence, which has resulted in social and political tensions.

In conclusion, social media has become an integral part of our daily routine, and its influence is undeniable. While there are both positive and negative aspects to its use, it’s fascinating to see how social media has transformed our world and continues to shape the way we live our lives.