Will Odu’a group sustain growth at 39th AGM?

In ten days, on July 15, Odu’a Investment Company Limited will have its 39th Annual General Meeting at the company’s head office at the Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Company at the meeting will be presenting the year 2020 Audited Financial Accounts as well as proposing the declaration of dividend to its Shareholder States of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos.

In December, BusinessDay had reported the company was doubling revenue and finally paying dividends to shareholders after years of low growth. The AGM next week will offer insights as to how the company weathered the COVID-19 storm and what the future may hold for the 45-year old company with interests from healthcare to agriculture, real estate, construction and energy.

Read Also: New Odu’a Investment Board set to re-position company

The meeting, according to a statement by the company, will also serve as an opportunity to give update on progress being made towards repositioning the company as “a world class Conglomerate and the new strategic focus of the Group on its chosen sectors particularly new investment in Agriculture and Oil and Gas Upstream”.

The Secretary to the State Governments (SSGs) of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos States will represent the six South-West Shareholder States at the meeting, while the meeting will be chaired by Segun Aina, OFR, chairman of the company’s board.