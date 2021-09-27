Rite Foods, Lasgidi Recyclers partner to promote environmental protection initiative

As part of its commitment to environmental protection, Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian Foods and Beverages Company, partnered with Lasgidi Recyclers, a Lagos-based plastic waste collection company, in getting rid of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics, and solid waste in Lagos.

The clean-up exercise, which was focused on the drainages and the environment in Iru Community housing the popular Oniru Royal Palace and Estate, was held in celebration of the 2021 World Clean-up Day.

Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, said that environmental protection is an intentional project for Rite Foods Limited, hence the company is committed to a clean environment especially a plastic waste-free environment.

He added that the activity resonates Rite Foods’ commitment to intensifying awareness on proper waste disposal and separation from source for the purpose of recycling the plastics as measures of eradicating the hazards caused by these wastes.

“Keeping the environment clean should be the concern of all its citizens, It is important we all join hands to make these vulnerable communities especially in Lagos clean and this will rid the society of certain diseases associated with dirty environments,” he said.

Idu Okeahialam, Co-Founder, Lasgidi Recyclers, said the partnership between both companies and its subsequent activities has provided an opportunity to create awareness about environmental protection, recycling activities, and proper waste disposal which will inform people’s decisions going forward.

“Personally, this has helped me advance my progress on waste collection and recycling in the pursuit of a waste-free state,” she said.

In his remark, HRH Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Abisogun 11, the Oniru of Iruland, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and commended both organizations for keeping to their vision of making Lagos cleaner, especially with plastics collection which can be recycled for other valuable purposes.

“Rite Foods has taken its clean-up program to an admirable height, and I hope the community will practice what has been learnt on proper waste disposal,” The Oniru who was represented by Joel Adesola, Councilor of Iru ward said.

The initiative was embarked upon by staff members of both organizations as well as volunteers in the community who picked up and removed waste from the environment, thereby making it healthier for habitation.