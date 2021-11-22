Rite Foods intensifies expansion drive with IATF participation

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian company in the food and beverage sector, is actively working to ensure that its wide range of quality and refreshing products becomes dominant in the African continent while it still aims for its global market.

In line with its business expansion goal, Rite foods actively participated in the recently concluded Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) held in Durban, South Africa, from November 15 to 21, 2021.

As a participant, the company leveraged the platform to boost its intra-African trade and investment activities and maximize the opportunity in discovering new customers and partners to broaden its network in its journey towards building enviable brand equity.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Brand Manager, Rite foods mentioned that the company’s presence at the IATF is one of the many steps deployed within its corporate strategy to drive its business expansion goal.

“Rite foods was able to engage in trade diplomacy with select African trade ambassadors as well as leading trade partners across the continent, with the hope of engendering the growth of the top-quality brand which has become a major attraction in its category across the African continent,” she said.

Speaking on the IATF participation, Adedugbe stated that Rite Foods with unique brands in its product portfolio is poised towards extending its brand-building equity to other frontiers across Africa and to ensure that consumers get refreshed with the uniqueness attached to our premium brands.

She affirmed that the consumer-centric company with its symbol of quality and inventiveness in its product delivery through up-to-the-minute technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure will continue to participate at international fora for advancement in its business operation in line with global best practices.

Adeniran Yunus, National Sales Manager, said that the fast-moving consumer goods company met with worthy distributors across Africa with the hope of deepening penetration within the continent, taking the company’s products that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness to consumers in other emerging and developed markets.

“The IATF will help galvanize the company’s investment strategy towards connecting its brands with consumers through robust business relations with trade partners within the continent and beyond,” he said.

The IATF is a trade show that provides a platform for sharing trade, investment, and market information, enabling buyers and sellers, investors, and countries to meet and discuss business deals within the African continent.

It offers an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their goods and services, engage in Business-to-Business (B2B) as well as Business-to-Government transactions within the African market of over 1.2 billion people, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of over $2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).