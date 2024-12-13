Regulatory barriers, poor infrastructure hindering Africa’s manufacturing growth – Report

Regulatory barriers, poor infrastructure and structural weaknesses are key issues hindering Africa’s manufacturing growth, according to a new report by Afrexim Bankp.

According to the bank, infrastructural deficits in key sectors like transport, energy, water, and telecommunications have deterred growth in promoting Africa’s manufactured exports.

The report ‘Promoting Manufacturing Export: A Study of Africa’s Manufacturing Landscape,’ showed that despite abundant raw materials and a growing workforce, the continent’s share in global manufacturing exports remains less than a percent.

It also stated that Africa’s infrastructure lags by an estimated 40 percent compared to the global average, contributing to logistical challenges that undermine manufacturing competitiveness.

According to the report, this shortfall spans key sectors such as energy, transportation, and water systems.

“Sub-Saharan Africa faces an infrastructure gap that reduces productivity and cuts annual economic growth by about 2 percent. Transportation, energy, and telecommunication deficits severely impaired manufacturing, export, and economic progress,” the report said.

Read also: BOI disburses N23bn to drive manufacturing sector

It added that many African communities, particularly in rural areas, lack access to essential infrastructure like electricity, further exacerbating the region’s challenges, stating that closing this infrastructure deficit requires an estimated $200 billion per year in infrastructure investment or 6.5 percent of annual GDP.

“Despite challenges, the World Bank Enterprise Survey shows that between 2015 and 2020, manufacturing enterprises perceived infrastructure improvement, especially in telecommunications, water, and electricity. However Africa manufacturing and export capacities remain underexploited due to inadequate infrastructure investment,” the report said.

It also showed that between 2015 and 2020 an average of 42 percent of manufacturing firms in Nigeria reported obstacles to their operations due to their transportation of goods, supplies, and imputes.

“However, a deeper dive into the country-specific heterogeneities shows that the issue is even more acute in some countries.

“For instance, in several African economies including Lesotho and Togo in 2016, Morocco in 2019, and Tunisia in 2020, 60 percent of more manufacturing firms that reported transportation as an obstacle are at least 60,” the report said.

It added that it’s even more worrisome that African manufacturing frames that reported the lack of electricity supply as an obstacle to business operations averaged 22 percent.

It stated that however, the disaggregated data showed that in many instances the situation was even more precarious: lack of electricity supply impacted up to 80 percent of manufacturing firms in Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Togo in 2016, Gambia in 2018, and Niger in 2017, adding that water supply and telecommunications remain the infrastructure with the least supply issues.

The report further stated several strategic policies like diversification of the manufacturing export base, value addition, and value chains at national and regional levels, for promoting manufacturing exports in Africa.

“Export diversification is necessary to boost a country’s export base and promote sustainable growth. It entails expanding a country’s export product range and target market and broadening the manufacturing base by focusing on strategic, highly tradable sectors. It is also crucial to address the challenges that emerge from dependence on the export of primary commodities.

“Value addition and the development of value chains are critical components of enhancing manufacturing exports in Africa. With the rise of regional and Global Value Chains (GVCs), developing countries now have an opportunity to participate in international production without the need to build entire supply chains from scratch,” the report said.

It also said that manufacturing capacity-building and skills development, labour-intensive industrialisation, and industrial policy framework promote manufacturing exports in Africa.

“Improving Africa’s manufacturing productivity through capacity building and skills development is critical to boosting the continent’s industrial base and manufacturing exports. Therefore, policymakers should enact national policies that incentivize increasing enrollment in artisan training, apprenticeships, and technical and vocational education (TVET).

“Embracing a labor-intensive industrialisation strategy, focusing on sectors with significant labor-absorbing capacities such as textiles, food and beverage processing, leather, and automobile assembly should be a central pillar of Africa’s path to industrialisation.

“An effective Industrial Policy (IP) framework is crucial for advancing Africa’s manufacturing exports, especially in emerging economies. Such a framework encompasses broad strategies, including sector-specific measures to address market failures and drive industrial growth,” the report said

Share