NGCC eyes opportunities, reiterates commitment to boosting bilateral trade

The Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce (NGCC) has reiterated its commitment to boosting bilateral trade between Nigeria and Germany with the aim of facilitating professional interaction and exchange that encourages business and investments.

During the chamber’s first quarter board meeting held recently, it laid down strategic plans to renew its commitment and provide an excellent standard of service and programs designed to continuously meet the needs of its members while promoting cultural and social exchanges for the benefit of both countries.

Furthermore, the chamber aims to focus on attracting, retaining, and offering greater value to members as it educates the business community about trade and business opportunities in Nigeria and Germany.

NGCC has also promised to reach out more to its members in order to learn how its programs and services are being received and how they can maximize their efforts to the full benefit of the membership.

Read also: Access Corporation to unlock opportunities for intra Africa trade – Wigwe

The Chamber hopes to continue contributing to the sustainable growth and profitability of its member businesses, by providing a forum for discussion on critical issues and being a destination for networking with other members of the business community.

The chamber also revealed its upcoming tour of the Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFZ) scheduled to take place on the 26th of May 2022, with the aim of giving members a better understanding of the LFZ project as they take advantage of the unique advantages its offers.

The NGCC is a non-profit and private sector-driven chamber of commerce established in 1986 to foster the bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and Germany. Over the years it has grown its membership to over 200 members with notable organisations such as Julius Berger, Siemens Energy, Construction Kaiser, MACE Ltd.