Nestle reiterates commitment to youth empowerment

Nestlé Nigeria, one of the major players in Nigeria’s fast moving consumer goods industry has demonstrated is demonstrating its commitment to youth empowerment and job creation, through a training program.

The company as part of its corporate social responsibility equips young people with the employability skills required to find gainful employment or create their own businesses under its Nestlé Needs Youth initiative.

Through this initiative, the company provides the training and resources youths need to improve their employability and nurture their entrepreneurial talent. The Technical Training (TT) Program is one of the ways the company helps young school leavers build the skills required to find gainful employment.

The program has turned out successful as Over 120 students have benefitted from the program in different batches, and over 90 percent of them directly employed by Nestlé Nigeria.

Since 2011, Nestlé Nigeria has invested in building technical skills in machining, mechanical fitting operations, electrical operations, instrumentation operations and automation at the Technical Training Centre located in Agbara.

In 2017, the company set up the second Technical Training Centre in Abaji to reach those closest to the company’s operations with the 18-month multi-skilled, vocational training program which prepares the beneficiaries for the prestigious London City and Guilds technical certification.

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) collaborated with Nestlé Nigeria in 2019 to extend the reach of the Abaji Technical Training Centre.

Speaking at the batch two graduation ceremony of Nestlé Technical Training Centre, Abaji, Wassim Elhusseini Managing Director, Nestlé Nigeria, said that young people have a key role to play in building thriving, resilient communities, which is why Nestle is passionate about helping youths build their capabilities and skills to find fulfilling jobs, or create their own businesses.

“The technical training program is one of the ways Nestlé creates shared value in the communities where we operate, together with our partners we continue to build strong communities by improving livelihoods, reducing the burden of unemployment while creating a pipeline of skilled technicians for businesses and for the industry at large,” he said.

“We are confident that they have acquired the much needed technical skills to support the industrialization of our great nation. Through the Technical Training Centre, and with the support of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), we will continue to expand to reach more youths,” Timothy Olawale, Director General, NECA said.

Recounting his experience within the past 18 months, Joseph Adeola, one of the beneficiaries said “I performed so many practical sessions, attended so many professional trainings, and was involved in industrial training (IT), which gave me access to Nestlé Abaji factory production line where I was able to put my theoretical background to use in practical terms.”