Mouka deepens customer satisfaction with eco-comfy fibre mattress launch

Mouka, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturers of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products has following the launch of its eco-friendly product called the Eco-Comfy fibre mattress.

The recently launched product is made up of 100 percent recyclable polyester fiber, which promotes airflow around the body, keeping the consumer cool and comfortable through the night.

Tolu Olanipekun, head of marketing, Mouka pointed out that the product simply reinforced the manufacturer’s position as the innovation trailblazer in the bedding industry, adding that the product which is very affordable has also been certified as durable and comfortable.

“The new product is also eco-friendly as it is made of 100 percent recyclable polyester fibre, which means an old mattress can be converted into other valuable products rather than ending up in a landfill, thereby causing pollution of the environment,” she said.

She added that the Eco-Comfy mattress is targeted at consumers who want to enjoy quality sleep at a very pocket-friendly price.

Raymond Murphy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said this innovation is a further demonstration of Mouka’s commitment to promoting a sustainable environment.

“Mouka is continuously looking for ways to promote a safer environment by cutting down waste in its operations while achieving maximum customer satisfaction,” he said.

In addition to the Eco-Comfy mattress, Mouka has other products such as the Wellbeing orthopedic mattresses, Royal luxury pillow top mattress, Mondeo Plus Spring mattress, and a wide range of pillows to help all its users sleep well and wake up refreshed.