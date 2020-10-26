LCCI inducts 50 new firms, opens up opportunity for collaboration

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has inducted 50 new member-firms into its fold, with a charge to leverage collaboration and opportunity offered by the chamber.

Toki Mabogunje, president, LCCI, said the new members were no longer voiceless as the chamber would speak out on their behalf on issues affecting them and the economy.

Speaking at the virtual induction event held recently, Mabogunje, who was represented by Mojisola Bakare, vice president in charge of membership and welfare, urged the new members to position themselves to tap opportunities that came with membership of the chamber.

She said the chamber would continue to stimulate competition in the Nigerian economy to deepen growth and development.

Mabogunje noted that the chamber would also continue to provide useful and accurate business information, including joint venture opportunities, for mutual benefits.

The chamber would equally interact with relevant organs of government on issues affecting the economy and members’ businesses, while also providing brand visibility to enable members gain real traction, she noted.

She pledged the chamber’s support in times of difficulties, noting that capacity-building would be available for all.

“The LCCI is poised to provide global business opportunities, both outbound and inbound,” she said, assuring new members of an opportunity to get business advisory services and support for visa applications.

She, however, urged the newly inducted member-firms to carry out their businesses with integrity at the highest ethical standards, urging them to place premium on their membership status.

Matthew Ojo, assistant director, LCCI’s Research and Advocacy, told new members that the chamber often conducted relevant economic and statistics research as well as public advocacies that would benefit businesses and the economy.

He said such reports often provided information on the country’s microeconomy, industry or sectoral situations and business matters.

Sunnie Omeiza Michael, assistant director in charge of Trade Promotion, told newly inducted members to leverage the upcoming Lagos International Trade Fair to improve their margins and gain brand visibility.

He said the trade fair, which would run from November 6 to 15, would hold physically and virtually, thereby providing opportunities for all members.