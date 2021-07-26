Dangote’s $1bn cement plant set to commence operations in Edo

Dangote Cement is set to commission and commence operations on its $1 billion production plant, which has been completed in Okpella, Edo state.

The plant, which sits on a 1000-hectare land has the capacity to produce six million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). It is expected to boost cement production in the state, in line with the current administration’s plan to diversify the economy and attract investments into its productive sectors.

The plant is powered with a 60MW power plant produced at the site, which is connected to the Benin-Abuja Expressway with a 7.5km road constructed by Dangote Cement. It was built by Sinoma International Engineering Company, one of the world’s largest cement engineering system integration suppliers.

Patrick Omokagbo, director, Stakeholder Management, Dangote Cement Plc, said the construction of the plant had the input of the local community, as engineers, technicians, and other members of the community worked on the project till its completion.

“About 1,500 local workers joined the Chinese engineers on the project, while the plant is expected to employ not less than 6,000 persons when it commences operations,” he said.

He added that there is need to boost production, distribution and accessibility of cement locally in order to accelerate development particularly in infrastructure.

“In Nigeria, we have a population of over 200 million people, the per capita consumption of cement in Nigeria is low, we still need to do more to make the cement get to the poorest of the poor,” he added.

Omokagbo also noted that activities of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration contributed to the success of the production plant, as it has continued to prioritise the inflow of investment into the state with bold and investor-friendly policies.

Other than the Dangote cement, the Obaseki administration has successfully encouraged the setting up of a number of industrial plants, including modular refineries, gas processing plants, energy parks, an inland dry port, among others.