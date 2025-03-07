Coronation Group has partnered with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the King’s Trust International (KTI) to equip over 2,000 youths with 21st century skills through the newly launched Youth Employability Support Project.

By equipping young people with in-demand skills and fostering strategic partnerships, the initiative paves the way for sustainable job creation and long-term economic resilience.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos recently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, lauded the initiative and noted that the partnership between the organisations is a testament to the power of collaboration in tackling youth unemployment.

“By equipping our young people with the right skills, we are not only securing their future but also strengthening the economic fabric of our state,” the governor said.

“We thank all stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this project a reality,” he added.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman of Coronation Group and a member of KTI’s Africa Advisory Board, emphasised the urgent need to bridge the skills gap for young Africans.

“Unemployment and underemployment remain critical challenges across Africa. There is often a vast gulf between the skills young people have and those required for emerging industries,” he said.

According to him, KTI, through its programmes is playing a vital role in equipping young people with both core and technical skills, alongside the enterprise knowledge necessary to thrive as entrepreneurs and job creators.

“As a businessman, I firmly believe that by supporting young people to develop enterprise skills, they can unlock opportunities for themselves and uplift their communities.”

A key highlight of the event was a Youth Panel Discussion themed ‘Supporting Young People into Employment: Case Studies with Alumni’, where programme beneficiaries shared firsthand experiences of how similar initiatives have transformed their career paths.

Also, Will Straw, CEO of KTI, reiterated the organisation’s ambitious vision for the future, noting that youth unemployment remains a global challenge that requires solutions built on collaboration and equitable partnerships.

“We are incredibly grateful for the invaluable support from LSETF, our Africa Advisory Board, and our sponsors, which has enabled us to deliver our programmes to those who need them most.”

“As we celebrate our tenth anniversary this year, our goal is to expand our reach worldwide. We firmly believe that when young people are given the opportunity to thrive, they drive meaningful progress for themselves and their communities. Together, we can fulfil this vision in Nigeria.”

