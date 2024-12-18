Abuja chamber calls for urgent revitalisation of Idu industrial hub

The Idu Industrial layout is one of the numerous industrial hubs in the country suffering severe neglect, but has the potential of spurring growth and jobs.

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called for immediate action to address the challenges plaguing the Idu Yard Industrial Hub in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at a media engagement in Abuja, Emeka Obegolu,president, ACCI, emphasised the hub’s untapped potential as a beacon of economic growth and job creation, hindered by systemic neglect and infrastructure deficits.

Reflecting on the state of the industrial sector in the FCT, the ACCI president highlighted the deplorable state of infrastructure, unreliable electricity supply, and inadequate security as major impediments to business operations.

These challenges, he noted, have forced many enterprises to shut down, thereby stifling economic activities in the region.

“it is imperative to confront the pressing challenges that hinder the full realisation of our industrial potential. The industrial sector of the FCT with a focus on the Idu Yard Industrial Hub, situated in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, serves as a case study of the opportunities and obstacles in our industrial sector.

“Once envisioned as a beacon of economic growth and job creation, the hub’s potential remains largely untapped due to neglect and systemic challenges.”

He acknowledged recent efforts by the government, including the completion of a functional train station and the installation of streetlights, but stressed that much more remains to be done.

“Poor infrastructure, unreliable electricity supply, and inadequate security have forced many businesses to close their operations. The state of the roads leading to and within the industrial layout is deplorable, making transportation costly and inefficient. While we commend the administration for recent interventions such as the completion of a functional train station and the installation of streetlights, much more remains to be done,” he said

Obegolu pointed to the recent passage of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N288 billion by the Senate as a unique opportunity to revitalise the industrial hub.

He urged key stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the FCTA, and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to prioritise industrial development in the implementation of the 2025 budget.

To achieve this, the ACCI president outlined several recommendations, including immediate repair and expansion of primary and connecting roads to enhance logistics and reduce operational costs for businesses.

He called for the deployment of alternative energy sources to ensure uninterrupted electricity for industrial productivity,as well as strengthening of security measures within and around industrial hubs to restore investor confidence.

He also advised the government to simplify tax processes to reduce financial burdens on businesses and encourage investment, and to implement programs to train and engage young people in industrial skills development to create a sustainable workforce.

He also called on the private sector and various ministries, departments and agencies of the government to patronise and support local production of goods.

According to him, the dependency on countries like China and Asia will only hurt the economy of Nigeria.

Obegolu reaffirmed the ACCI’s commitment to advocating for policies that enhance the ease of doing business and foster a thriving industrial ecosystem. He called for collaboration between the media, government, and private sector stakeholders to transform neglected industrial zones like the Idu Yard Hub into vibrant centers of economic activity.

“As we celebrate our achievements, it is imperative to confront the pressing challenges that hinder the full realization of our industrial potential,” he said.

