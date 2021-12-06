Zylus Group says flexible payment plan can make housing affordable

To bring housing within the reach of low income earners and also close the housing demand-supply gap in Nigeria, Zylus Group International says flexible payment plan should be the way to go.

The Group believes that flexible payment plan is a realistic approach to addressing the lingering housing deficit and ensuring affordable housing is within the reach of most Nigerians, especially those that need housing.

“The solution to the housing deficit in Nigeria is not in placing emphasis on low-cost housing but in providing quality houses that can stand the test of time. Such houses should be within the purchasing power of average Nigerians through flexible payment plan,” explained Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Zylus Group’s chairman.

Olatujoye spoke at the launch of the Group’s new housing scheme in Lekki, Lagos known as ‘Lekki Pride 2 Estate’. This is the second phase of Lekki Pride Estate built by Zylus Homes and Property Limited, a subsidiary of Zylus Group.

“With the rising cost of goods and services across the country, nothing is ‘affordable’ anymore. We have to be realistic; affordable housing is near-impossible to achieve because nothing is affordable as we all know, hence our focus is on devising flexible payment plan that makes it easy for aspiring homeowners to acquire homes,” he said.

Olatujoye noted that many of the new housing schemes in Lagos are in the Lekki axis where the value of land is at a premium, pointing out that affordability is made easier and possible through a well structured flexible payment plan.

Lateef Lawal, the managing director of Zylus Homes, explained further that the flexible payment schemes come in different tenors, ranging from 6 months to 24 months with a fixed initial down payment.

Lawal highlighted the various features and value propositions of the Lekki Pride 2 such as proximity to the beach front, perimeter fencing, a daycare/creche, outdoor sports facilities, drainage system, CCTV Surveillance Camera.

The scheme also boasts estate gym house, recreational centre, round the clock security, smart home features, solar-powered streetlights, accessible road network, pharmaceutical store, spacious parking space, and all en-suite rooms.

“Lekki Pride 2 was necessitated by the success of the Lekki Pride 1 and this is in line with our vision which is to reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria and ensure every Nigerian owns a home. So far, we have helped to raise a little over 200 homeowners. In addition, Lekki Pride 2 will deliver 200 housing units,” Lawal disclosed.