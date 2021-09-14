Work upbeat on Paramount Twin Towers as piling nears completion

Determined to deliver in time and on budget, Palton Morgan Holdings and its contractors are pushing construction work on Paramount Twin Towers to the limits. The aim is also to beat and possibly surpass clients’ expectations.

A recent visit to the construction site revealed a strong resolve on the part of the contractor, Trevi Foundation, to complete the piling work which, at the moment, is at 40 percent completion level.

“We are quite upbeat; as of now, the contractor is at 40 percent piling stage. They are working to have piling completed before the end of the year so that the main contractor can mobilize to site,” a Palton Morgan official told BusinessDay at the weekend.

A magnificent facility located at Oniru Waterfront in Victoria Island, Paramount Twin Towers promises to take luxury living to a new level of sophistication and change the skyline of its environment. It will offer a unique blend of safe and secure community living that will make its residents feel at home next to the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Peter Raven, Palton Morgan’s Director of Projects and Development, “Paramount Twin Towers project is among the most desired sophisticated projects in the Nigerian luxury real estate segment.” He assured that, when completed, it will be a significant part of their customers’ success stories.

It is Palton Morgan’s desire as a luxury developer to be the best. Raven explained recently that it is this desire that informs their selection of the best project managers and contracting companies for their projects. Trevi, a leading name in project piling, is one of such selection.

“Palton Morgan is on a mission to lead the real estate sector in Africa with revolutionary ideas and strategies that will fuel great innovations within the Nigerian property market. We are building sophisticated masterpieces and creating new standards for luxury living,” Raven said.

Massimo Cagna, Trevi’s General Manager, is not only delighted at the second opportunity to work with Palton Morgan after the luxury marvel called The Oceanna, but he is also assuring of another perfect job on Paramount Twin Towers. “I worked with the company on The Oceanna project, and they have great working structure and human resources”, he noted.

As a mark of confidence and interest in the Palton Morgan brand, buyers are already putting cash into the project and so, the sale of Tower A is already completed even at the present stage of development.

“We are happy that our customers have shown genuine interest in Paramount Twin Towers because of its location, community concept, world-class amenities and value for money,” Mumtaz Zaidi, the company’s Group Commercial Director, said recently.