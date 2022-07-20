Why we’re empowering youths in the real estate sector – HEREL

HEREL, a real estate development and investment firm, says its commitment to training the younger generation of Nigerians in the real estate sector is to expose them to inherent opportunities and tackle the scourge of unemployment in the country.

HEREL recently organised a seminar for the youths at its Boardroom Apartments in Lekki, Lagos, with the theme “establishing yourself in the real estate space.’’

According to the real estate firm, the event was designed to educate and provide young people with the necessary skills and to enable them gain hands-on experience in the built industry.

Speaking at the webinar, Osemudiamen Ogbeide, head of projects at HEREL, said the seminar provided the young participants with a road map to excel in real estate, as well as information on project management and how to navigate the sector.

“As young people, there is the need to learn the skills required to attain ideal results in life, and at HEREL, our goal is to make a long-lasting impact that will shape the future.

“HEREL is enthusiastic about the youth, and we are delighted to have come up with this impactful event to celebrate World Youth Skills Day” he added.

Olatade Daranijo, head of business development HEREL Global, also speaking, said: “As a brand, our focus is to ensure that we provide job opportunities for people in the communities where HEREL developments are situated, both directly and through our ecosystem. With this event, we’re taking it a step further by passing on the relevant skills to people to ensure they are and remain employable in this space.”

One of the attendees, Akinrinmade Abigail described the training as awesome, adding “I am looking forward to working with the young and vibrant team.’’