Why Stewart Court is good destination for yield-hungry investors, home buyers

For its location in a fast developing community where big ticket developments such as the Dangote Refinery and Fertilizer Plant are coming up, Stewart Court Bogije, an affordable luxury mini-estate, is a good investment destination for investors who hunger for good return on investment.

Another compelling reason for one to invest in this mini-estate is that it is strategically designed to be where life is actively engaging; the land is 100 percent dry and ready for immediate development. The estate intelligently combines affordability with luxury and privacy.

The mini-estate, located off Lekki-Epe Expressway, is being promoted by Porch Integrated Services Limited, a Pan-African real estate development and investment management company. The company is a facilitator of multiple affordable housing schemes across Lagos and Ogun states with the sole aim of bridging the housing demand-supply gap in Nigeria.

With its giant stride in housing development and sale of serviced plots in a fast developing community, Porch Integrated Services has just launched Stewart Court Bogije into the Lagos property market.

Another striking feature of the estate, which is located in the serene Bogije community, is its accessibility. It is just two minutes drive off the Lekki-Epe Expressway and 25 minutes drive from Ajah/Sangotedo.

Stewart Court Estate Bogije is about 35 minutes drive to the Dangote Refinery, a business and occupational base to over 100,000 local and international experts that definitely would need accommodation and other real estate products.

The estate’s close neighbours include iconic developments such as Lakowe Golf Course, Lagos Business School, Omu Resort, Akord Shopping Mall and Shoprite etc

“This Estate is gazetted and strategically located between Lekki (Luxury) and Ibeju Lekki (Commercial Hub) where the Dangote Refinery and Fertilizer Plant are being developed,” Segun Olorunshola, the company’s managing director, assured in a statement in Lagos.

He disclosed that the estate comes with all basic infrastructure like electricity, drainage system, security, CCTV, water, efficient waste disposal and lots more.

“With Stewart Court, we’re not just providing good land to solve the housing problem in the country, but also aiming to avail middle-income earners access to affordable luxury housing and wealth creation developments,” Olorunshola informed.