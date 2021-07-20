Why Abuja Housing Confab is a destination for stakeholders, investors

For the insights it provides into current trends, opportunities and more in the Nigerian real estate market, Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) remains a destination for stakeholders and investors in the sector.

The housing show, now in its 15th edition, is an annual gathering of who-is-who in the built environment in Nigeria and beyond. It is hosted by Fesadeb Communications—a strong voice in housing sector advocacy in Nigeria.

This year’s edition, already slated for Monday, July 26, 2021, anticipates attendance from various stakeholder-interests including government, mortgage industry, development firms at various market levels, building materials manufacturers and distributors, and industry professionals.

“This show brings together both indigenous and foreign manufacturers of building materials and equipment, interior decorators, estate developers, construction firms, mortgage finance and refinancing institutions,” Festus Adebayo, CEO, Fesdabeb Communications, explained.

Adebayo added that federal agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring decent and affordable housing for citizens, specialized institutions in construction and environmental safety were also expected at the show.

Over 15,000 participants and 400 exhibitors are expected at the show which, according to the CEO, is a large market for products manufacturers who will be seizing the opportunity offered by the show to showcase and market their products.

This is also a big opportunity for buyers to buy at discounted prices and also for developers to strike deals with genuine manufacturers for their building materials needs. The Show has always served as a platform for the exhibition of contemporary roof designs, furniture and new innovations in building technology.

Beyond products exhibition, AIHS also serves as a forum for top government functionaries, housing policymakers and implementers, building and standards regulatory agencies as well as captains in the building and construction industry to meet and talk.

It affords them the opportunity to exchange views, get first-hand information on the progress made by government institutions on policies and challenges, and the way forward for the housing sector.

A major highlight of the Show is the CEO Forum which brings together chief executives of organizations from Nigeria and across the world to compare notes, discuss and proffer solutions to the challenges in the housing and construction industry.

“Over 200 CEOs in real estate, mortgage finance, construction industry and professional institutions are expected and they will be focusing on macro-economic policies, the socio-political environment and their impact on the real estate market,” Adebayo informed.

“The Forum is a collaborative environment for leaders in the real estate industry and mortgage institutions. It provides an avenue for the CEOs to meet their counterparts from all parts of the country and beyond for networking and business relationships,” he added.