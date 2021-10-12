Universal Homes deepens footprints in Alaro City with show homes

Universal Homes, developers of Universal One located in Alaro City, has deepened its footprints in the new city with the opening of show homes which, it says, are now ready for visitors.

Officials of the large scale real estate investment firm explained recently that the show homes were meant to give existing and prospective buyers in Universal One an opportunity to key into the firm’s upcoming 576 contemporary apartments.

The apartments, according to the officials, are the best-in-class in the Lekki Free Zone. “As the pioneer residential development in the Lekki Free Zone, Universal One aims to serve as a model for modern living in Alaro City, Lagos’ new city,” said Jason Horsey, Executive Director at Universal Homes.

“A key part of our strategy is the technology that we use; a unique form of building that results in our houses being solid concrete monolithic structures, thereby reinforcing quality and ensuring dimensional precision, something that is not achievable with the conventional way of building,” Horsey added.

He assured that the apartments would feature open-plan living rooms extended with balconies, generous bedrooms and modern kitchens, saying that the two-bedroom apartments (expandable to three or four bedrooms) are in a tranquil setting, powered by world-class amenities and align with Alaro City’s commitment to open spaces and nature.

As a residential community developer with British origins, Universal Homes is not new to large scale developments. The company is currently developing 3,100 homes in Kenya, known as Unity Homes. The estate is located within Tatu City in Nairobi.

Within Universal One’s gates in Alaro City are a luxury swimming pool, three-acre park, clubhouse, supermarket, gym, restaurant, basketball court, badminton/volleyball court, kids’ adventure playground, jogging trail, lush landscaping and barbecue corner.

This development promises underground water storage, 24/7 electricity, 24-hour security with CCTV and key card access, well-lit common areas with solar powered streetlights and secure parking for residents and visitors.

Other facilities which Universal One promises are kitchens with mosaic backsplashes and breakfast bars polished Italian style granite worktops, 85kg security doors; wooden teak textured ceramic tiles and utility areas with washing machines.

Others include 100-litre solar water heaters with boosters, smoke detectors, air conditioning in all living spaces, white UV wardrobes, Italian style stainless kitchen/bathroom fittings and rain showers.

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City was originally conceived as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces.

It is a model for Public Private Partnership which is a key focus for the Lagos State government. The city is a joint venture between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State. Over 5km of initial road networks with rain garden drainages and cycling lanes are either delivered or under construction, as well as power, water and waste infrastructure.

In the first two years of infrastructure rollout in Alaro City, recognition of the new city’s success has come from several quarters—from its master plan winning the international 2019 Architizer A+ Popular Choice Award, to it being awarded ‘Highly Commended in Africa’, in the SME Winners Category and ‘One to Watch’ among free zones globally in the fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2020. In the same period, more than 45 companies started development in the zone.

Yomi Ademola, Managing Director of Alaro City, said Universal One, being one of the many exciting offerings available to residents of Alaro City, exemplifies the city’s commitment to the highest standards of quality amenities and infrastructure.

“Alaro City, like all other Rendeavour cities, is built on the foundation of giving people a great quality of life,” he said. “As a mixed-use, mixed-income city, Alaro City is planned and built with a focus on allowing residents to live, work and play without the burden of commuting into and across congested regions.

With the fast-paced business growth within Alaro City, the Lekki Free Zone and the wider catchment area, Universal One’s accessible, quality, modern homes are ideal properties for discerning homeowners and investors,” he said.