Toposyi Realtors opens for business in ultra-modern corporate office

Toposyi Realtors Limited, a property development firm committed to providing affordable housing opportunities for Nigerians, has opened for business in its ultra-modern corporate head office located in Eleyele- Poly Road, Eleyele, Ibadan.

As a company, Toposyi Realtors understands the importance of strategic partnership and consequently chooses the right partners to work with. One of such partners is Adloyalty Business Network which makes it all the more credible.

Through its partnership with Adloyalty Business Network, which is arguably Nigeria’s largest independent real estate network marketing brokerage firm, Toposyi Realtors has continued to experience significant growth, patronage and goodwill from clients and realtors.

Toposyi Realtors’ new office was commissioned by Freeman Osonuga, a professional real estate investor who was recently recognized as one of Nigeria’s Top 10 Real Estate Disruptors in 2020.

Joining him to commission the corporate head office was Oluseyi Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer of Toposyi Realtor. Others were members of the board of directors and management team, thus officially opening the office for business.

In his opening remarks, Osonuga noted that “owning a home is a cornerstone for attaining affluence and emotional security. As we all know, real estate is an imperishable asset and ever- increasing in value which is why when real estate entrepreneurs and investors succeed, there is no such doubt as to their source of wealth.”

He noted further that the official launch was not just about the new corporate head office but also about the accomplishment of a vision and purpose, adding that Toposyi Realtors was committed to giving their investors home experience— one that is unequalled in Ibadan and environs.

Ibrahim assured both old and prospective clients of the company’s commitment to upholding real estate best practices, integrity, professionalism and excellence in all its transactions.