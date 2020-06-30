Time for low income earners to own homes as Switchlanes offers opportunity

For low income earners, time is here and now for them to buy their homes as Switchlanes Investment has put on the market products that are not only pocket-friendly but also accessible with convenient payment plan that suits their income flow.

Consistent with their mission to ensure that no matter how small one’s income is, he should be able to afford a house, the young real estate development company has put out a number of products targeted at various income classes in the society.

One of such products is Yorkville Estate Phase 2. Others are Swanpark Estate, Greenfield Court, Greenfield Estate Phase 2, and Norrisgreen Court, all being developed across three main locations in Abijo, Epe and Ibeju Lekki which is adjudged as the fastest developing area in Lagos.

Ibeju Lekki is home to the expansive Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) where massive developments are taking place including the over 600 barrels per day Dangote Oil Refinery that promises to employ over 10,000 staff who will be needing real estate assets and products for living, working and leisure. LFTZ is also where the ambitious 200-hectare Alaro City is fast evolving.

This means that any property bought within that axis has great potential for rapid value appreciation and a promise for good return on investment. This, therefore, makes the SwtichLanes products a good buy for either residential or commercial purposes.

“All our products are so affordable that even the masses can buy and we don’t waste time with allocation of plots,” Babatunde Ogunsanwo, the company’s Operational Manager, assured at an interactive session with select property editors in Lagos.

According to him, the Swanpark Estate located in Ashagun village in Ibeju Lekki was selling for 650,000naira per plot, adding that, for flexibility of payment, buyers could pay by installment for 3months after the initial deposit of N250,000. Also the Greenfield Estate is selling for 650,000 with installment payment option.

“But our Yorkville Estate also in Ibeju Lekki goes for N1.5million and this is because it has been approved by the Lagos State government. Greenfield Phase 2 is selling for N2.5million. Here, we have done allocation for people that have paid all their charges. Some have even started building on their plots,” he said.

Ogunsanwo said that Norrisgreen Court which is in Epe goes for N1.8 million, explaining that the price was higher because of the infrastructure development going on in Epe now. “Installment payment is also allowed here,” he said.

He noted that despite the crippling impact of coronavirus pandemic, people were still buying property and doing development. He pointed out however that market transaction has dropped as most people are more concerned now with survival than buying assets.

He disclosed that on account of social distancing rule and all, most of their transactions including site inspection and sales were now done leveraging technology. “Though we had been promoting online in our operations, this pandemic has helped to boost our online strength. It has also helped us to know that we can discuss with our clients without physical contact,” he enthused.