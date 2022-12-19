The Address Homes explains why it’s in partnership with Lagos government

The Address Homes has given reasons for its partnership with Lagos State government, saying it is for promoting integrity, professionalism, customer satisfaction and safety in the real estate sector.

The company, which is known for its luxury real estate products, explains further that the partnership is aimed to curb unwholesome practices and promote global best practices and investment opportunities in the sector.

Segun Ogunbiyi, the company’s Marketing Manager, who gave these explanations, also revealed that the firm has continued to change the face of real estate development through the delivery of quality homes to high-income luxury homes seekers.

Ogunbiyi, who spoke on the sideline of this year’s edition of Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition recently, commended the state government for creating a platform for real estate operators to discuss safety, technology, policies and to showcase their products and services, adding that this reinforces Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to boost the sector.

The Address Homes which was one of the major sponsors of the event that had as theme, ‘Emerging Real Estate Markets: Mitigating Potential Risks’ also commended the state government’s drive in tackling quackery and fraudulent activities in the real estate sector.

According to Ogunbiyi, “the real estate market has different segments. There is an emerging market, mid-market within the grassroots, and the upper-echelon market. We play in the upper echelon market where we build luxury homes for the VIPs, captains of industry, and oil and gas gurus. Those are the people we focus on because they can afford our properties.

“Our market is narrowed to a particular set of individuals and not the whole market.”

He listed some of the company’s projects as The Luxuria on Alexander Road, Dan and Dan on Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, and Osapa London in Lekki, adding that the firm has also extended construction to Ikeja GRA and Keffi Street, Ikoyi.

“When talking about luxury homes, standard housing construction, top-notch finishing and functionality location, affordability and serenity, The Address Homes is always there; we focus on this segment because we are in business to make a margin. We have seen the market and we discovered that there is a particular set of people that want the best location,” he noted.

“We concentrate in urban locations. Sometimes, we approach the owner, go into a joint venture, build, operate and transfer to the owner,” he added.

He pointed out that The Address Home was known for professionalism, and quality building with detailed finishing that can stand the test of time, noting that they don’t cut corners or compromise, but build standard projects that stand the test of time which is the difference they make.

Morohuntoye Olufunke of the Client Service, Marketing Unit of the company, noted that the idea behind the conference aligns with the core values of the company which, she said, were hinged on professionalism, integrity and customer satisfaction.

“As a realtor and stakeholder, you must have knowledge of what is going on in the industry; you must also know that there are checks and balances in the operations within the sector and those are part of what this marketplace is designed to address. Various stakeholders within the industry have been able to interact and share ideas that can uplift the real estate sector,” she said.

She added that, as one of the exhibitors, the event has been able to create a platform for the company to showcase its potential to do things differently. “We have said that The Address Homes doesn’t just do construction, we build homes with a combination of high-class contemporary architectural design and high-level finishes with respect to designs and styles that meet consumer passion, taste and comfort.

Our projects, including The Luxuria, located on Alexander Road, Dan and Dan on Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Osapa London among others speak of the difference we bring into construction,” she said.