Revolutionplus Property at 7 celebrates milestone, impact on economy

From a humble beginning, seven years ago, in a single office in Lagos, RevolutionPlus has grown into a giant real estate firm that has impacted the Nigerian economy through housing provision and job creation.

It has, within this period, branched out to other parts of Nigeria, including Abuja, Abeokuta, Ibadan and Port-Harcourt with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.

For that reason and more, the company is rolling out drums to celebrate what, in the estimation of the chief executive officer, Bamidele Onalaja, is a milestone, having impacted the economy and many lives through its affordable housing it offers using multi-channeled services.

Operating with a vision to be the number one real estate company in Sub-Saharan Africa, the RevolutionPlus authorities say this vision is driven by the mission to bring buyer’s real estate dreams, desires and expectations to reality through its commitment to affordable housing.

Onalaja, a former banker who vowed to dispel the myth that only a wealthy few can afford homes in the country, with support from his wife, Tolulope Onalaja, the Group Executive Director, took the bold step to start the ‘The RevolutionPlus Brand’.

He sees every reason to celebrate. “My family and I are, indeed, grateful to be celebrating this milestone; it is worth celebrating because the company has achieved great feat within 7 years and from just a single office in Lagos we now have branches in other parts of Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Part of the 7th year anniversary, already slated for June 26, 2021 at Oniru, Victora Island extension in Lagos, are corporate dinner, award night and the official launch of the new group of companies, RevolutionPlus Group, and introduction of its 11 subsidiaries to the public.

This means that besides RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Limited, the group has several other businesses that aim to build a sustainable economy for Nigeria and the world at large.

These are RevolutionPlus Constructions and Infrastructure Limited, Remarkable Hotels and Apartments Limited, Remarkable Foods Limited, Remarkable Real Estate Investment Club, Remarkable Impact, Revplus School of Real Estate, Remarkable Impact Facility Manager (RIFMA), Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), Angelic Lingerie Limited and Happy Bet.