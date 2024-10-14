Reasons to focus on adopting facilities management standards

Infrastructure maintenance with Tunde Obileye

In a constantly evolving FM landscape, organisations continue to recognise the fundamental role FM professionals play in achieving their strategic objectives and effective facilities management goes beyond merely ensuring the smooth operation of the built environment.

It encompasses providing safe, comfortable, and efficient spaces that enhance productivity, promote well-being, and contribute to overall organisational success.

This has led to the need for more advocacy and emphasis on the adoption and adherence to facilities management (FM) standards. These standards are crucial in today’s business environment.

Operational Efficiency

FM standards offer organisations a roadmap to build and maintain efficient operations. By adhering to these standards, businesses can streamline processes, reduce resource consumption, and minimise operational costs.

Efficient energy management, waste reduction, and proactive maintenance practices, as outlined in these standards, deliver substantial cost savings while enhancing overall competitiveness.

By following standardized processes and protocols, organizations eliminate redundancies and optimize workflows. Furthermore, efficient facility management practices enable occupiers to maximize space utilization, leading to reduced costs and increased asset value.

Adhering to standards demonstrates a commitment to excellence, ensuring regulatory compliance, and minimising risks. Organisations that prioritise compliance with health, safety, and environmental regulations gain a competitive advantage by avoiding legal complications.

Moreover, their reputation for superior facilities management practices gives the staff and visitors a level of comfort that enhances productivity. This also helps to prioritize sustainability. By securing supplier partnerships and contracts that require adherence to these standards, businesses can differentiate themselves and stand out from competitors.

Compliance with legal obligations

FM standards serve as a guiding framework that helps facilities managers comply with local, national, and international regulations. It is their responsibility to ensure the built environment meets every relevant legal requirement.

The use of technology has further enhanced documentation and processes, resulting in more robust and accurate compliance reporting. Adhering to these standards helps organizations avoid penalties, legal complications, and reputational damage while also fostering a culture of compliance within the industry.

Promoting Health and Safety Environment

FM standards prioritise the safety and well-being of end users in many areas that cover emergency preparedness, ventilation, lighting, outbreaks of diseases etc.

Following these guidelines allows businesses to create healthier and safer work environments. A well-maintained facility with proper safety measures will ultimately enhance employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

Supporting Sustainable Practices

By adhering to FM standards and implementing sustainable practices, facilities managers promote resource efficiency and contribute to a greener economy. This is the future!

It is vital to equip facilities managers with knowledge and tools to implement sustainable best practices that align with customer expectations.

Improving Stakeholders Confidence

FM standards provide a benchmark for measuring the quality and efficiency of an organization’s facility management operations. Adhering to these standards demonstrates a commitment to excellence, fostering trust and confidence among stakeholders, including investors, customers, and employees.

Compliance with internationally recognised standards increases credibility and can provide a competitive edge, particularly when bidding for new business or attracting top talent.

In conclusion, FM standards should not be seen as merely a box-ticking exercise; it is a strategic investment that enables organisations to enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, foster a safe and healthy environment, support sustainable practices, and improve stakeholder confidence. By embracing and implementing these standards, businesses can create well-managed, high-performing facilities that drive overall organisational success in the long term.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

