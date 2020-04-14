Propertymart sensitizes community on ways to combat coronavirus

In a seemingly little but very strategic and significant way, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited has embarked on community sensitization as part of measures by both federal and state governments to contain and curtail further spread of of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

In its host community, Shangisha and environs, the property developer has carried out a public sensitisation and awareness campaign on COVID-19, educating them on personal hygiene, social distancing and other measures to avoid contracting the virus.

Staff of the company, who carried out this exercise, stressed the need to maintain good personal hygiene, avoid touching their faces and washing their hands regularly with soap. They also advised the residents to comply with all laws by the federal and state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19, noting that it was for their safety.

A healthcare kit containing sanitisers and medicated soup, among others, were also distributed to people by the company.

Arasi Abimbola, managing director of Propertymart, explained that the sensitization was the least the company could do for its immediate community, mainly as more cases were being recorded across the nation.

“These are trying times for every Nigerian, and we feel we could contribute our little efforts to curtailing the spread of COVID-19 by teaching people to embrace hygienic practices. They need to stay safe, and this is the message we are preaching. It is a deadly virus, and we need to do our best to avoid getting infected,” he said.

Arasi added that the company was poised to do more across other communities in Lagos and assured of their readiness to assist the government in curbing the spread of the virus.

A significant player in Nigeria’s real estate sector since its incorporation in 2008, Propertymart has delivered over 6,000 housing units and serviced plots to families and individuals in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some of its key projects include Citiview Estate, Arepo; Mitchel Mews, Magodo; Edensville Estate, Simawa and Mitchville and Bel Terraces, Abuja.