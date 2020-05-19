Propertymart intervenes in COVID-19 fight with food items for communities

As the fight to defeat Covid-19 at both national and state levels rages, intervention and support have continued to come from individuals and corporate bodies among which is Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited.

The frontline real estate investor and developer made its intervention recently with food items which it donated to its immediate community of Shangisha and environs as a demonstration of love and care for the residents of the areas.

This intervention, according to a statement from the company at the weekend, is coming on the heels of public sensitization and awareness campaign on COVID-19 which it carried out not long ago in those communities.

As part of efforts to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID–19 pandemic on homes in the neighbourhood, the company shared foodstuff to well over 200 households.

Officials of the property development firm also visited the palace of the Oba of Shangisha, Oba Jamiu Adetola Ajibola Lawal and left food items with him, showing that nobody was left out of the palliative as even security guards in some premises got food items.

“This is a thoughtful gesture, and we are grateful to Propertymart. They could have chosen to go elsewhere, but they decided that their immediate community should benefit first. God will continue to prosper the company,” one of the beneficiaries who introduced herself simply as Mrs Joy said.

Abimbola Arasi, Business Head at Propertymart, explained that the donation was a continuation of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed to help people over the lockdown period.

“Though people prepared for the lockdown, there’s no doubt that their stocks would have diminished. That was why we took it upon ourselves to help members of our immediate environment in Shangisha by replenishing their homes with these foodstuff. We all need assistance, and this is a continuation of our little effort to complement what the federal and state governments are giving,” he said.

Arasi, who assured that the company would not reduce its corporate social responsibility initiatives, urged people to abide by all the laws put out to reduce the spread of the virus with the gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos

Propertymart, a leader in Nigerian real estate sector since its incorporation in 2008, has delivered over 6,000 housing units and serviced plots to families and individuals in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Some of its key projects include Citiview Estate, Arepo; Mitchel Mews, Magodo; Edensville Estate, Simawa.