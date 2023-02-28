Professionals host confab to stimulate competitive FM industry

Professionals in facilities management (FM) say they are set to host their annual conference that will stimulate a competitive industry by leveraging on available international partnership and standards, best practices and development of relevant local standards and benchmarks.

The professionals under the aegis of Association of Facility Management practitioners, Nigeria (AFMPN) said in a statement in Lagos that they would be gathering allied practitioners in the real estate sector for the second inaugural ceremony of their association.

These practitioners include FM practitioners, builders, estate surveyors and valuers, asset managers, estate developers and the general public who have been invited for the event that will be holding at the Faculty of Environmental Science Theatre, University of Lagos, Yaba, Lagos.

The statement says the objective of the association, among many others, is to provide a national platform for the promotion of facility management practice in Nigeria through continuous professional development of its members.

“The association also provides opportunities for students, scholars and members of the association to interact and also get update on new developments and technological advancement,” it added.

This year’s event will feature several industry players from different sectors and expects Timothy Nubi, a professor at Unilag, as the guest speaker, leading the audience through the session.