Patterns as tool to achieve efficient operations in FM

Infrastructure maintenance with Tunde Obileye

Patterns have been known to occur in every realm of nature, as a result that life flourishes. By this, I mean, a natural pattern occurring from the rising sun to the falling leaves, and breaking ocean waves.

Some patterns are short and simple, and others are long and complex. However, the point here is that if nature, as part of a complex ecosystem, can benefit from repeated patterns, it means facilities managers can also benefit from incorporating patterns into their daily work.

The daily life of facilities managers at work can be daunting, overwhelming and more complex than imagined when all the factors at play are considered. Facilities managers routinely juggle the needs of the employees, clients, leaders and other end users.

Preparing the maintenance and cleaning schedules, dealing with staffing shortages and recruitment, researching new products, embracing technology, driving sustainable results, fulfilling health & safety requirements, and planning finance and budgets do provide potential for disorder.

Patterns of management can bring the same predictable regularity, precision and order that we find in nature to our operations. With a defined order, facilities mangers can thrive and achieve a higher level of quality service delivery that will make the end users appreciate their work.

To establish any form of pattern it is imperative to identify and understand the focus areas. Patterns that are misdirected or misfocused such as failure to engage the maintenance team can be even more detrimental than having no pattern at all. However, established bad patterns can be modified to bring improvement.

The following guidelines will help in establishing effective patterns.

1. Understanding what is important to the client, organization, regulatory bodies, and end users clearly helps. It may be customer service, Health & Safety or value creation.

2. Identifying how you want to make a difference to the organization, client and end users.

By understanding what is important and identifying how to make a difference, patterns of management can be established to ensure these focus areas are appropriately addressed and small steps are taken consistently to achieve good results and make a big difference. This will further create the opportunity to pursue more meaningful interests and be on the pathway to success.

Here are a few simple patterns that can be incorporated into facilities management practice to create effective and efficient operations.

1. Prioritise building a strong connection with all stakeholders: Facilities managers can achieve this by being present with the stakeholders where they can hear, feel, sense what needs to be done. Being present shows active participation in meaningful interactions that leads to collaborative improvements. The pattern is to create time to be frequently present with the team, client and end-users. This simple act of consistency will lead to big results and improvements over time.

2. Prioritize creating and innovating new best practices for the team and organization. Scheduling a time pattern to focus on innovation by meeting with vendors, looking at new products, reviewing other programmes and operations will lead to learning and developing what more that can benefit the clients.

To establish effective patterns in management, start small and begin by identifying one or two simple areas of focus that are important and are not yet achieving the desired results or find one or two areas where you want to make a difference.

Seeking to establish effective patterns require simple, consistent and focused activities that cut through confusion to achieve big results. Facilities managers should learn to put this at the core of their day- to- day actions and keep it.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE