Oyo launches digitized C of O

In its bid to grow Gross Domestic Product(GDP), Oyo State Government has launched a digitized Certificate of Occupancy(C of O) issuance platform.

The state government says the processing and collection of Certificate of Occupancy is now faster, easier and affordable.

According to the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem,the processing and collection of Certificate of Occupancy would take only Sixty (60) days under the Oyo State Home Owners Charter (OYHOC) scheme. While Government will bear the cost of survey, planning permission and all other relevant documents for applicants who do not have them under the OYHOC scheme”.

“All C of Os issued under the improved OYHOC will not only be digitized, for ease of authenticity confirmation, they would also be the same legal instrument as any other C of O being issued by the Government.

He however said that records have shown that majority of residential landed properties in Oyo State have no registered titled documents leaving such property owners open to many risks, hence the need for the C of O”.

While urging all eligible property owners without title or approved documents to take advantage of the opportunity, Abiodun also revealed that Oyo State Government will ensure all land owners in the State have digitized title documents by December 2022, amidst the accelerated provision of digitized title documents.

He added that, “Property owners can now easily use their properties as collateral for any financial transaction as well as having their documentation on the digital database of the Ministry for ease of confirmation and transfer”.

Abiodun further hinted that application forms can be obtained at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development at the State secretariat, all Local Government Authority Offices as well as Local Council Development Authority offices (LGA &LCDAs) for only N6,000.00 (Six thousand Naira) payable using customized OYHOC recharge cards.

He also said all applicants must immediately register their application by following the instructions on the recharge card as the unique PIN on the recharge card will serve as their application number and as receipt for the application form payment.

The Commissioner pointed out that the first 2,000 applicants will enjoy a 15% discount, hence it is critical for all applicants to immediately register their application with the OYHOC recharge cards following the instructions carefully.

He however noted that the concessionary processing fee applicable for the OYHOC scheme C of O is only available for applications received between now and 31st December, 2020 and further asked applicants to visit the website www.lands.oyostate.gov.ng.

