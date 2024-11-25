Osidi, Ojo to lead discussions on FGs housing agenda at PEWAN confab

The managing director and chief executive of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Usman, and his counterpart at UPFC Plc, Odunayo Ojo, are to lead experts in Nigeria’s housing sector provide insights into the financial and regulatory dilemmas in achieving the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Housing at the forthcoming 2024 edition of the Property and Environment Writers Association of Nigeria (PEWAN) yearly conference in Lagos.

The conference with the theme, ‘Resolving the Financial and Regulatory Dilemma in Achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda on Housing’ has will Osidi as the keynote speaker while Ojo will be coming as guest speaker, The chairman of the event will be the former President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Kunle Awobodu.

Other industry leaders expected at the event include the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos, Oluyinka Olumide, President of International Real Estate Federation, Nigeria Chapter (FIABCI), Akin Opatola, the General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, and Chief Executive Officer, Pecksgrey, Oluremi Olukoya.

Yet others are the Group Head, Corporate Communications, Dangote Industries Limited, Tony Chijiena who will be presenting a paper at the conference; the CEO, Lagos State Development and Property Company (LSDPC), and Sam Ogrih, Founder and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Delta Mega Trend Limited, owners of Plantation City, Warri, Delta State.

The conference, already slated for November 28, 2024 at 10am, will be holding at the Conference Room 1, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja Lagos.

Speaking on the event, the Chairperson of PEWAN, Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie, said it is aimed to further chart pathway for increasing housing provision in the country to bridge the huge deficit estimated at 28 million, removing the limitations to effective production by increasing access to low-cost financing and also focusing on the federal government’s housing agenda.

According to her, a major highlight of the forum will be the presentation of awards to deserving stakeholders who have distinguished themselves in the area of housing provision, regulation and rendering of professional service in the sector.

The chairman disclosed that leaders in the housing sector value-chain have also been carefully selected to x-ray the issues, challenges and point the way forward to ensuring that states are well captured in the renewed hope housing agenda while all Nigerians in need of affordable but quality homes also benefit.

As an association of dedicated journalists from print and electronic media organisations covering the property and environment sectors, we are determined to point to solutions that ensure hurdles to home ownership in the country are addressed through advocacy and making leaders at both state and federal government levels more accountable to Nigerians,” Iroegbu-Chikezie assured.

