Opportunity opens as construction work begins on The Comfort Château

Investment and home-ownership opportunity has opened for investors and home buyers as construction work begins on The Comfort Chateau (Terraces). The 8-unit estate, which is being developed by Elan Orris Real Estate, a young real estate investment and development company, is located in Lekki, off SPG Road.

It comprises 4-Bedroom Terrace-duplexes with adequate driveway, private car park, private green area, children playground, gym, uninterrupted power supply, estate lights, CCTV and effective security. The design of the terraces is smart and contemporary with energy-efficient, all-year long services.

“The Comfort Château is a world-class, smart idea of the company aimed to offer stakeholders the opportunity to live, work and play in a well-designed, well-defined and well-deserved estate in Lekki, Lagos,” explained Ogheneriode Oghe, the company’s marketing manager.

Oghe explained further that the intention of the company to develop distinct communities that have defined number of residents in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Oyo State was to drive easy interaction with other families; easy networking with other business owners and easy planning amongst the residents of the estates. He added that the aim was also to promote beautiful lifestyles that bring happiness.

While speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the project, Olasunkanmi Adeyemi, the company’s Projects Manager, in conjunction with Martins Awe, MD/CEO of Eagleline Engineering, a member of The Eagleline Group and construction partners of Elan Orris Real Estate, gave insights into the construction frame work, timeline and processes.

Awe explained that the project showcased unique architectural designs with optimum utilization of internal and external spaces to deliver on the promise of daily comfort to its residents. “With 12million deep piling foundation that is currently ongoing at the site, the terraces are to be built with top quality materials and premium finishing,” he assured.

Emmanuel Ononye, the Sales Manager, disclosed that construction work has begun on the first scheme of the product, advising savvy investors to grab the opportunity of a pre-launch price offer on the Scheme 2 of the project.

He said that the distinctive design and choice location of the product made it sell itself. “The intention of the Comfort Château Schemes is to define luxury, quality, elegance, class and comfort,” he said.

“Starting from N75.9million, you can own a terrace-duplex in The Comfort Château Scheme 2 with 20 percent initial deposit for a payment structure,” he explained to potential buyers.