Mustard Fortune rebrands as MKH Investment

Mustard Fortune Global Investment Limited, a fast-rising real estate company in Nigeria, has rebranded to MKH Investment Limited.

The rebranding that was held at a recent stakeholder retreat also came with the launch of its new estates across cities in the country.

Commenting on the rebranding, Muibi Kehinde Hammed, chief executive officer, said the company was rebranding to offer improved services to its clients.

“We are rebranding because we want to improve our offerings in terms of products and services. With our expanded management team of detailed and experienced professionals, we are offering impeccable services to our new and existing customers,” Hammed said.

“As a sign of expansion, we are launching four new estates across cities in Nigeria. We are also embarking on the construction of the biggest female hostel in Nigeria,” he further said.

“We announced the launch of Primehood Estate, Ibadan, and The Haven Estate, Epe. We are also launching others as before the end of this month,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Adeniyi John Ebitigha, operation manager, MKH expressed his joy regarding the rebranding.

“I am very excited to be a part of this. The team has been working day and night to ensure a seamless rebranding process. We are optimistic and happy to embrace change as part of the in-house team,” Ebitigha said.

“We enjoyed working as Mustard Fortune, and I am certain we will have a better experience working as MKH. With the expanded scope of services, we are ready to take on more challenges and offer improved service to our clients,” he added.

MKH is a property development and investment management company driven by the goal of reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria. The company delivers value through a combination of data-driven analysis, hands-on management, and innovative design.