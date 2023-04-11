Mixta Africa eases homeownership, offers buyers mortgage, rent-to-own options

Mixta Africa, a leading affordable housing provider, says it has made homeownership a lot easier for Nigerians, especially those who cannot pay outright, by offering them mortgage, flexible payment plan and rent-to-own options in their estates.

The company says further that it has a home to suit every class of Nigerians, ranging from reasonably low-priced homes at its Beechwood Park to luxury homes in the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate.

These were disclosed at a fun-family event the company hosted recently for its existing residents, agents and prospective buyers which gave them the chance to inspect already built houses and those still under construction at their different estates within the Lagos New Town area.

I can tell you that our products start from as low as N14 million. We also make it easy for those who cannot pay once; they can buy through mortgage and spread the remaining money over 15 years. We have brought in five financial institutions for this purpose,” Shade Hughes, Country Manager of Mixta Nigeria, said.

Hughes said that the banks were on ground to support those who could not pay once, adding that they were were partnering with the banks and introducing them to their customers. “A lot of people like the products but they don’t know how to access them,” she said.

The Head of Sales and Business Development of Mixta Nigeria, Andre Cameron-Cole, added that, as a responsible company, they came to speak and show the residents, clients and agents the level of work they had done in their various estates within Beechwood Park.

“We want our customers and those who are already living in the estate to see how much investment we have put into Adiva, Marula Park and Lakowe Lakes, all within Lagos New Town.

“We also brought in some financial institutions because of those who don’t know that they can buy through flexible payment. We are here also to show our customers how they can get the facility to acquire their choice property. Our payment plans are quite flexible—from 12 to 18 months.

“We also have a product called ‘Duo’ that allows you to pay rent for three years before you now own the property yourself. We have a lot of opportunities in Mixta Nigeria but people do not know about them. One of the basic reasons we are here today is to let people know that those opportunities abound in patronizing Mixta Africa,” he said.

Cameron-Cole explained to the gathering that Marula Park and Beechwood Park were affordable to everyone irrespective of that person’s class or status, adding that buyers could start with 20 percent initial deposit and spread the rest for 18 months.

He assured that buyers could choose to use Duo or mortgage financing available, saying, “the key aspect of it is determination to start; we are not one of those real estate firms that request for unnecessary charges from customers.”

According to Hughes, the company had active security personnel on ground, believing that those who came to the estate could attest to their security apparatus. “We have a 24-hour patrol team. We have a reputable security company working with us. We also have a stable power supply and play-ground for the children and other amenities,” she assured.

Gboyinde Shodipo, the firm’s product manager, explained that Duo as Mixta Africa’s rent-to-own product is the first of its kind offered by a private real estate company in Nigeria.

She said that a subscriber pays rent until he becomes the owner of the house, adding that, for the first year, the subscriber makes an equity contribution of N1.6 million and the amount is deducted from the property value, while the outstanding is what he owes and pays for.

“The rental period is three years. Every rental payment is deducted from the total cost of your home and, at the end of the three-year period, you either choose to complete purchase or sell the home for profit. Basically, what Duo does is that it gives you the opportunity to become a home owner,” she said.