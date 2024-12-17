Minister explains how WTC Abuja is driving investment, economic transformation

The minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, has commended the progress of the World Trade Center (WTC) Abuja, explaining how the trade facility is promoting trade, driving investment, and contributing to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Oduwole gave the commendation and explanation in her address at the End-of-Year Cocktail Event of WTC Abuja held at the prestigious World Trade Centre, WTC Abuja podium at the weekend and added that she was impressed centre. The event which was named Sapphire Soiree had as its theme ‘Resilience, Brilliance and Sophistication.’

“When individuals and institutions set out to boost trade and exports, they deserve our full support. The current currency challenges present an opportunity for Nigerian businesses to export as our local products have become globally competitive. Exports are Nigeria’s path to future growth,” she said.

She praised the initiatives of WTC Abuja, describing it as more than a global brand but a “powerful engine for trade facilitation,” which her ministry fully supports. The minister highlighted the success of WTC Abuja’s recent trade facilitation trip to India, the tech capital of Asia, emphasizing the vital role of public-private sector collaboration in driving trade, investment, and foreign direct investment.

Oduwole acknowledged the tough economic climate of the past year, but expressed optimism for 2025, noting that the economy is on the right trajectory. She disclosed that her ministry’s focus for 2025 would be on empowering SMEs through exports, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to eliminate trade barriers and open up the African market for Nigerian businesses.

Karim Adelaja, the vice president of WTC Abuja, in his remarks at the event, highlighted the remarkable achievements and milestones of WTC Abuja over the past year. These included signing strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with MUSAID Nigeria and WTC Cairo, introducing innovative technologies such as the Smart Check application for building management at the facility and fostering partnerships across diverse sectors, including oil and gas, defence electronics, and IT.

“Thanks to our residents and partners; WTC Abuja has become a beacon of opportunity in West Africa and a key player in the global WTC network,” Adelaja said.

He also unveiled some of WTC Abuja’s plans for 2025. These include launching a Trade Accelerator Programme to prepare Nigerian businesses for global markets, leading a delegation of Nigerian businesses to participate in the Global Business Forum (GBF) in Marseille, France, helping to strengthen trade ties and unlocking international opportunities, and integrating cutting-edge security measures to position WTC Abuja as the most secure commercial hub in the region.

Additionally, he said, the exclusive WTC Abuja Clubhouse, a private hub aimed at enhancing recreation, culture, and community well-being for residents, will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2025.

“Our mission is to attract international brands, foster innovation, and unlock global opportunities for Nigerian enterprises. WTC Abuja is more than a landmark; it is Nigeria’s gateway to global trade,” Adelaja noted.

David Oke, Head of Trade Services at WTC Abuja, announced two MoUs signed with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and AfriLabs, a Pan-African network of over 450 innovation hubs. The partnership with AfriLabs focuses on advancing digital trade, technology commercialization, and entrepreneurship across Africa. It also includes cross-promotion of events, ecosystem convenings, and exploring opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.

Through this collaboration, WTC Abuja will connect AfriLabs to global investment opportunities via the World Trade Centre Association (WTCA) network.

WTC Abuja is a prestigious real estate complex strategically located in the heart of the Central Business District of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory. It boasts the city’s only Grade A commercial office spaces, spanning 22 floors and offering over 33,000 square meters of premium lettable space. Complementing this is a 24-floor residential tower featuring 120 super-luxury apartments, thoughtfully designed to meet the highest standards of elegance and functionality.

As Abuja’s only AAA (triple-A) mixed-use development, WTC seamlessly blends functionality with sophistication. Its world-class offerings include state-of-the-art office spaces, luxury apartments, modern conference facilities, and a clubhouse equipped with a gymnasium, swimming pool, squash courts, tennis courts, a spa, and a dedicated children’s play area.

With its unparalleled amenities and prime location, the trade centre has firmly established itself as the ultimate destination for exceptional living, working, and lifestyle experiences in the city.

