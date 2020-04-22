Lockdown: Lagos, Echostone offer home buyers online programme on mortgage financing

Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

While Lagos State remains locked down and the residents continue to keep safe by staying at home and maintaining social distancing in public places, the state government is partnering with Echostone Housing on a virtual showcasing of  its first green and eco-friendly estate as well as offering potential home buyers an online enlightenment programme on mortgage financing.

Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the state commissioner for housing, explained in a statement obtained by BusinessDay, that  the virtual showcasing of the estate located in Idale, Badagry became imperative as the state government, in spite of all challenges, was desirous of moving ahead with its mandate of providing decent and affordable homes for its citizens.

Akinderu-Fatai explained further that the virtual showcasing of the Peridot Parkland Estate was necessary because the joint venture housing project has been completed and now available for delivery to the public.

“Peridot Parkland Estate Idale is a joint venture housing project which is ready for habitation; we want to move ahead to other projects hence the need to present this scheme to the public to generate awareness on its uniqueness,” the commissioner said.

He pointed out that the virtual event would also unveil convenient financial solutions which were crafted to ease access and promote affordability of homes in the state .

“A major goal of Lagos State Housing Policy is affordability, hence arrangement has been made for panelists from various organizations of the housing sector to enlighten participants on convenient  mortgage facilities that could bring people on the home ownership ladder with ease,” he said.

According to him, the state government was committed to increasing available home units and enhancing access to decent homes for as many people as possible in the state.

“We  are absolutely committed  to reducing housing deficit and removing barriers to home ownership in the state.  All hands are on deck to complete all ongoing projects as soon as the lockdown is lifted,” he assured.

The CEO of Echostone Housing,   Sammy Adigun, speaking on the forthcoming webinar said, “it will be a good opportunity for intending homeowners to gain expert financial tips and tools on mortgage financing.”

The virtual event which is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020 will hold by 2pm with panelists that include Wasiu Akewusola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing; Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, CEO, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), and Kehinde Ogundimu,  CEO, Nigeria Mortgage Refinancing Company (NMRC) among others.

 

CHUKA UROKO

