Investment window opens for young Nigerians as developer launches Brookvale Estate

For young Nigerians who want to invest in property, especially land, the opportunity is here as Providence Homes and Dad Anthony Homes have launched a scheme targeted at the youth.

The scheme, known as Brookvale Estate, is located within the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. It is described by its promoters as the home of forward-thinking Nigerian youth.

According to Olabode Fayemiro, the CEO OF Dad Anthony Homes, the estate targets young Nigerians who are ready to change the status quo and also want to create an enabling environment for growth and development to thrive.

“This is a development that will bring like-minds together,” he explained to BusinessDay, disclosing that the scheme’s immediate neighbours were Alaro City, Epe Resort, Pan-Atlantic University, Deep Sea Port, New International Airport and other developments.

The scheme offers plots of land measuring 300 square metres and 500 square metres which are sold at affordable prices of N3 million and N5 million per plot respectively.

“We say the plots are affordable because we offer an opportunity for installment payment for buyers who don’t have all the cash for outright payment. Three to six months installment payment options are available,” Fayemiro assured prospective buyers.

He stressed that the scheme was a good opportunity for Nigerian youth who would rather determine their future than do nothing. He promised to take prospective buyers on a physical or virtual tour of the estate.