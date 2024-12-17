Investment opportunity opens as construction tops off at Afreximbank’s facility

For investors seeking high-yield assets with secure returns in a location primed for growth, a project offering that opportunity is nearing completion in Abuja. The facility called the Abuja African Trade Centre (AATC), an iconic development by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), is set to transform Nigeria’s capital city into a hub for commerce and innovation, offering unparalleled value to the property market.

AATC, strategically located in the Central Business District of Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory, is a mixed-use development that embodies sophistication and modernity. The project features two distinct towers—one dedicated to office spaces and the other to a four-star hotel, both connected by a podium that houses parking, plant rooms, and essential shared facilities. Designed to bridge Africa’s trade information gap, this development is a vital step in Afreximbank’s vision for fostering regional economic growth.

The AATC combines world-class infrastructure with eco-friendly design, incorporating features for potential Green Star or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. Ora Egbunike & Associates, a firm of asset managers, valuers, certified facility managers and investment property consultants, describes the facility as a benchmark for modern developments, with strong value propositions reflected in its location, cutting-edge amenities, and sustainability focus.

The facility’s key green features include rainwater harvesting systems, energy-saving technologies that reduce consumption by up to 20 percent, and a layout that enhances natural lighting and ventilation, ensuring reduced operational costs for tenants and occupiers.

Spread across an expansive area, the AATC offers a variety of facilities, including 3,000 square metres of space for Afreximbank’s operations, 1,500 square meters for contingency and short-term rental offices, and 3,000 square meters of premium long-term corporate office space. The development also includes a combined 775 square meters for trade centre and innovation hub functions, 3,000 square metres for conference and exhibition facilities, and 5,500 square metres of hotel and recreational amenities such as guest rooms, restaurants, a gym, and a landscaped pool deck for alfresco dining.

This mix of office, trade, and hospitality offerings positions AATC as a hub for business, innovation, and leisure, providing tenants and investors with a unique opportunity to be part of Abuja’s commercial transformation.

The AATC’s architecture reflects both functionality and elegance. The twin towers are connected by a three-story podium block, housing shared spaces designed to foster collaboration and ease of access. The office tower offers 6,500 square meters of open-plan, investment-grade office space with state-of-the-art facilities that can be customized to occupants’ needs.

The hotel tower features 148 – Key 4-Star Hotel across four categories—Suite, Junior Suite, Deluxe, and Standard—each designed with high-quality finishes and materials. Public areas, including the lounge bar, dining spaces, and wellness facilities, emphasize comfort and luxury, ensuring a memorable experience for all visitors.

Location remains AATC’s strongest advantage. Positioned in a thriving and economically viable enclave of Abuja, it offers excellent connectivity to key government and business districts. Its proximity to major road networks makes it a desirable address for tenants and visitors alike.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, the AATC is equipped with reliable power and water systems. Four standby generators provide 100 percent backup power, while water needs are met through both the Federal Capital Territory Water Board and on-site boreholes. These facilities underscore the developers’ commitment to providing a seamless experience for occupants.

The AATC is more than a property; it is a symbol of Africa’s growing intra-trade aspirations. “It is designed to become a beacon in Africa’s commercial capitals, a physical representation of the continent’s drive to take control of its economic destiny,” Cyprian Konkwo, Managing Partner at Ora Egbunike & Associates, noted.

As the AATC nears commissioning, it presents a rare investment opportunity for discerning investors. With its blend of strategic location, sophisticated design, and sustainability focus, this development is poised to become a cornerstone of Abuja’s commercial landscape.

Konkwo urges investors to secure a stake in this transformative project so as to join the future of African trade and innovation.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

