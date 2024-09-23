Investment opportunities, infrastructure top Silverstone’s value offerings at new city

Attractive investment opportunities as reflected in high rental yield and capital appreciation coupled with advanced infrastructure top the value propositions which Silverstone Managers are make to investors with appetite for good return on investment (RoI).

The new estate, known as New Lagos City, is an expansive residential ecosystem comprising EastLand Golf Estate, which is a landed property; Fairfield Apartments with Courts A, B and C, and the upcoming 200-unit Garden Terraces, all sitting on about 43 hectares of land in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.

“Our advanced infrastructure include modern lighting, upgraded security systems with CCTV, enhanced road networks, and reliable internet facilities. These improvements underscore our dedication to delivering exceptional property management services and creating a high-quality living environment,” Ayo Ayeni, Business Development Manager at Silverstone, said during a tour of the new city.

Silverstone is modern facilities management company that provides efficient, cost-effective property management solutions with capacity to simplify management for communities and offer smarter services that enhance value.

The tour of the estate provided valuable insights into both completed and ongoing projects, showcasing tangible benefits of Silverstone’s management expertise. It also highlighted the importance of residents’ contributions which are essential for enhancing and maintaining the estate’s high standards.

Read also: Experts urge investment in infrastructure, affordable housing to bridge devt gap

Ayeni told residents, investors and realtors during the tour that, as a company, they would ensure the estate was well maintained and also to oversee infrastructure development, adding that they would also ensure that the estate was liveable.

She assured buyers that they were in good hands, disclosing that they were working on strategies for buyers to be able to make an income out of their property as they would be introducing a product in the estate.

“There is a product which we intend to launch very soon but it is still in pipeline. It has to do with rental opportunities. For now, we have what we call Silverstone App and on this we have clients that have been on-boarded. With this App, when clients want to come into the estate, all they have to do is generate their own code that will give them access into the estate,” Ayeni said.

Arkbridge Integrated Limited, the developer of the estate, also assured investors and home buyers of exciting rental income and opportunities in the various house types within the city, explaining that Court A at the Fairfield Apartments is housing five blocks of flats and that in each block there were about 18 apartments consisting of three bedrooms, two bedrooms and single bedrooms.

“Now, we have introduced the Garden Terraces, also within the city. These are for families that want to stay on their own. It is for people who have the money and want to enjoy their lives without any body’s disturbance,” Pelumi Amusa, an Engineer working with Arkkbridge, told BusinessDay in an interview on the sideline of the facility tour.

Read also: The Future of Real Estate Investing in Nigeria: Why Real Estate Should Be Part of Your Portfolio

He explained further that the estate promises 24 hours uninterrupted power to be supplied by gas plants from an IPP company which will be ready by the first quarter of 2025. There is a water treatment plant to provide potable clean water. The plant is a German technology and it’s going to be delivered before the end of this year. It is presently at 85 percent completion stage.

“This is a rental income property. It can serve as rental income property as well as personal property but currently we will be having two- and three-bedroom terraces and we’re working on six units for the two bedrooms and we’re going as far as 200 units. Both two bedroom and three bedrooms will be stand-alone buildings,” he said.

Amusa assured that, for every client subscribing to the two bedrooms, there is an extra one room which is not of the same size with the other rooms, adding that the extra room can serve as a maid room, depending on the client’s choice. “It’s an added value; you have your car packed to yourself. You can also enjoy the amenities that other clients will be enjoying within the estate,” he said.

He explained that the introduction of Silverstone Managers to manage the infrastructural facilities in the entire city is part of their value propositions, saying that Silverstone prides itself as partners in creating exceptional living and investment environment.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE