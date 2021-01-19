Investment and letting opportunities

For investors and prospective tenants, good news is here as Rack Centre will be expanding its data centre with a $100 million investment to create a total net lettable space of 6,000 square metres.

Today, tenants in 1-bed apartments are looking to add one more room and those in 2 beds are going for three in line with the new normal that demands people working from home. For the same reason, home buyers appear more interested in 4-bedroom apartments, especially in the city centres.

252 housing units coming

Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale, Badagry will be delivering 252 housing units, comprising 2-bedroom bungalows to the market in the next few months of the year.

Data on property renting, sales out

Investors and home buyers need not look further any more for data to guide their investment decisions or market search for houses to buy or rent as the Lagos State branch of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has come up with what it calls ‘Lagos Property Market Consensus Report H1 2020’ to offer data and information on Lagos market.

Crisis in cement market

Cement is today the new elephant in China shop as its price in some south south and south east states, has, in the last three months, skyrocketed to N4,500 per 50kg bag , up from N2,500. This is threatening on-going building and construction projects and making developers and contractors edgy.