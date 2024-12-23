How Ecocribs leverages technology, sustainability to revolutionise real estate, tackle deficit

L-R: Ejiofor Onwuaso, Partner; Paul Nwabuikwu, chairman, and Chinonso Okocha, managing director, all of Ecocribs Realty at the company's Gala Night in Lagos recently

Consistent with its vision to create homes and communities that not only serve today’s needs but also safeguard tomorrow’s world, Ecocribs is leveraging technology and sustainability to revolutionize the real estate landscape and also solve Nigeria’s housing deficit challenge.

In just 12 months of opening for business, the company has been able to leave some footprints in pursuit of this vision, having undertaken six projects each of which, according to Paul Nwabuikwu, the company’s chairman, is a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship.

Their flagship project called EcoCribs Pastures, which comprises 15 two-bedroom terraces blending modern design with eco-friendly innovations, showcases a unique approach to sustainability. With another project called SpacesbyEcocribs, the company has been able to address a pressing market demand as it offers shared apartments that combine affordability with comfort and flexibility.

“These projects offer more than just places to live; they create opportunities for families, professionals, and investors to thrive. This is the practical value we’re proud to deliver—a promise of lower costs, better living spaces, and greener futures,” Nwabuikwu, who is also former Special Adviser to Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister, said at a Gala Night hosted by the company in Lagos recently.\\

Chinonso Okocha, the company’s managing director had, in an interview with BusinessDay on the sideline of the Gala Night, disclosed that sustainability and technology are at the core of their developments and housing solutions, explaining that, “on a scale of one to 10, we are at seven in terms of using technology or trying to involve technology in solving the basic housing deficit and that is the major thing we do.”

“Now, how do we do that? We bring in sustainable materials right from tiling which is going to be wooden or which is wooden already down to eco-friendly lighting using energy saving bulbs. We also reduce the use of generators in order to reduce carbon emission,” he added.

Okocha revealed that the company employs the 3Rs in its operations which means they reduce carbon consumption and use recycling method in which case they use materials like rubber to form things like interlocking and convert wastes such as toilet waste into disposal materials and also encourage less use of generators in their estates, stressing that these are the things that they do on sustainability.

As part of their efforts at closing the housing gap, Okocha affirmed that the company is into shared apartments. “We’re trying to use the shared apartments to solve the housing deficit in Nigeria and in Lagos state particularly. Currently, as I speak, we have provided housing solutions for over 50 persons using the shared apartments model and what we do is to make sure that these apartments are eco-friendly,” he said.

Ejiofor Onwuaso, an Abuja-based legal practitioner and a partner at Ecocribs, corroborated this in a brief interview, describing Ecocribs a new startup that is bringing something new and different into the real estate sector. He explained that whereas other players in the sector are overly focusing on profit, Ecocribs is providing service-driven solutions to intending homeowners

“This is an eco-friendly and purpose-driven company that is out to deploy cutting edge technology like solar systems to reduce carbon emission. Our estates have lush-green areas which reduce the impact of the sun on the residents. The company has the interest of the entire residents at heart. It offers homes that are smart and sustainable,” he said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

