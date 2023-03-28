How Dad Anthony Homes is making housing affordable for all-income level buyers

At Dad Anthony Homes and Properties Limited, a young property development company, says it is revolutionizing and democratizing Nigeria’s real estate sector with the mind to serve the housing needs of all Nigerians irrespective of their income level.

The company, founded in March 2022, has partnered with Providence Homes Limited to start its a project called Brookvale Estate. This is a serviced estate located Ibeju Lekki, the fastest developing area in Lagos.

Olabode Fayemiro, the Founder/CEO of Dad Anthony Homes, who spoke with BusinessDay at the weekend, said that as part of the company’s one year anniversary, they are running a promotional price scheme, which started in February and will last through this month to April.

He disclosed that the company leverages Technology to deliver real estate, adding that the technology adoption plus other approaches to building have differentiated them from other real estate companies.

“We are a real estate firm that encourages collaborative environment where agents represent customers and listings in a cooperative atmosphere, providing them with a competitive edge. We are a lifestyle group devoted to enlightening and bringing together global communities.

We are more than just a real estate brokerage. We utilize the latest cutting-edge technologies and social media methods to make life easier for our customers. With a single click on our website, you can find listings of our products and the information you need to have,” Fayemiro said.

He said that the company has a couple of projects in the pipeline, one of which is to be launched soon, pointing out that the project would boast elegance among other features

“As part of our value propositions, which is why people invest in our properties, our company is built on trust, integrity, and excellence; these are values reflecting how we operate as a company. Investors should be rest-assured that they are in great hands,” he said.

Fayemiro said that, going forward, the property market should expect from them the two projects in the pipeline which, he said, would be unveiled one after the other, hoping that investors should take advantage of the opportunities they offer.

According to him, the Brookvale Estate which is being co-developed with Providence Homes sits on 10 acres of land and features facilities such as Perimeter fencing, Gatehouse, Interlocked road network, Drainage systems, Electrification, streetlights, round-the-clock security, and lots more.

“All these facilities set the estate apart from others in Lagos. The Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Lekki Deep Seaport, Eleganza Industrial City (located directly across from The Pan Atlantic University), the New International Airport, Epe Resort, Alaro City, and many fantastic landmarks are in close proximity to Brookvale Estate,” he said.

Fayemiro said that Brookvale Estate was a premium project for the future because properties in it could only appreciate exponentially. “Regardless of the state of the financial markets, investing in real estate is the finest strategy to gradually increase your wealth over time,” he assured.

For the reason of their anniversary celebration, he noted that March was a special month at Dad Anthony Homes as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising real estate companies.

“We are celebrating a year of revolutionizing Nigeria’s real estate sector. We are celebrating a year of providing affordable housing for Nigerians regardless of class and income level. We are celebrating a year of #ONEderfully Pacing towards sustainable growth and development in the real estate business,” he said.

Fayemiro noted that from first-rate planning and infrastructure amenities to top-notch construction, the company has surpassed their customers’ expectations, adding that with sheer dedication, they aim to become a dominant force in African real estate and keep a solid track record of keeping their commitments.