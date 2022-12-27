FM in 2022 review

The year 2022 in facilities management has been a wild ride with FM teams continuing to find ways to creatively adapt to the hybrid workplace. FM teams have also had to focus on proactive and preventive maintenance of old and new buildings on tight budget and a smaller number of skilled staff.

There is no doubt that the economic situation in the country occasioned by Covid 19 pandemic has not been helpful particularly when one considers other factors such as the level of insecurity, energy crisis and high cost of living

Many FM practitioners have had to develop a workplace strategy to manage the hybrid work model. The strategy is to ensure the right sizing of the workplace, the use of data to sustain processes and using workplace experience tools to reduce the burden on the maintenance team.

Despite the foregoing, facilities managers have demonstrated a commitment to continue striving for end user satisfaction and supporting the business objectives of their organizations.

However, there is still room for improvement in many areas of work including skill acquisition, training, advocacy for good governance and standards.

Of bigger concern in the development of FM in Nigeria is the current state of the Association of FM Practitioners of Nigeria (AFMPN). The association was set up to be the national body to represent the interests of FM practitioners in Nigeria but currently struggling with issues of integrity, accountability and responsibility.

The first problem is the blatant violations of the association’s constitution which was initiated, authorized, ratified and adopted as the rule book that regulates the affairs of the association.

The second problem is the failure to provide a fair and accurate record of the financial statement of the association.

The impact of these failings, as a national body, on the future growth of FM cannot be over emphasized.The industry needs a body that is capable of driving the growth and development of FM practitioners in a manner that clients whether private or public corporate entities can have confidence in the competence of those who perform FM functions.

Maintenance is an absolutely essential part of good facilities management and it is the proactive and preventive forms of maintenance that are the most vital. Whilst arising standard maintenance issues are more visible, far more important is the work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure everything continues to run as smoothly as possible.

It is my conviction that governance and leadership lie at the heart of any tangible and visible progress in the growth of FM in Nigeria.