Firm sets to deliver 248 units at Perfection Estate, allocates homes

As part of efforts geared towards the delivery of promises made to investors and subscribers, the management of Perfection Real Estate Group, at the weekend, allocated apartments to five subscribers.

The management also gave an assurance that the Perfection Estate Phase 1, located in Oshoroko in Ibeju-Lekki will be delivered on schedule as promised to investors.

Niyi Adeleye, president/CEO, Perfection Real Estate Group, said the firm was planning to spread Perfection Estate across Nigeria.

According to him, the firm is building on the goodwill and credibility it enjoys with investors without any form of bank loan to deliver on its promise.

Adeleye said that Perfection Estate phase1 is a 248 units project consisting of 60 units of one-bedroom apartments; 48 units of three- bedroom apartments, four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes, and 12 units of two and three-bedroom bungalows.

“A platform that makes opportunity and possibility available for those who like to invest in real estate, housing, and those who would like to be part of our structure and wealth projects.

“We have residential plots, commercial, educational institution, sports and other facilities, a 24-hour power supply and an excellent security system,” Adeleye said.

Olusegun Ebenezer Oyiri, the patron and traditional ruler of Oshoroko Kingdom, Ibeju-Lekki, on his part gave assurance that the firm will deliver on its promise to all investors and subscribers.

He disclosed that as the patron of the real estate firm, he is more interested in bringing development to his Oshoroko community and would not stand for any individual or firm that will fall short of that feat.

Apartments were allocated to Oni Regina Queen; Ajonye John Oyinu; Olaoke Olajide; Folasade K. Sofowora; Joseph Ayotunde Olusola; Muyibat A. Godwin, and Abu Augustina Chioma under the firm’s one and two-bedroom apartments and its rent-to-own scheme.