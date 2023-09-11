Expert canvasses collaboration for development in construction industry

An expert in building and construction industry, Bayo Adalemo, has canvassed collaboration among professionals for sustainable development in that industry.

Adalemo -the managing director of Design Protocol-highlighted the indispensable role of collaboration, stressing that true success in construction projects hinged on seamless cooperation among all professionals involved.

He spoke at the Architecture & Design panel discussion at the just concluded Big 5 Construct 2023 conference and exhibition in Lagos.

Big 5 Construct Nigeria is the largest construction industry event in the country, connecting local and international construction stakeholders to empower new ways of collaboration, and project innovation, using the latest in construction techniques and technology.

This year’s edition explored different facets of construction from the pivotal role of digitalization such as the interplay of design and technology in shaping value-centric architecture, to the path of smart construction for a sustainable future.

Adalemo emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts, saying, “collaboration is not just a buzzword, but also a fundamental necessity in our industry; you cannot truly have a successful project if all professionals, from architects to engineers, contractors, and beyond, do not collaborate effectively.”

He advised that collaboration should commence from the project’s concept stage, pointing out that involving all professionals from the earliest stages of projects could lead to substantial cost-saving for the industry.

“The benefits of early involvement are two-fold; first, it allows for a holistic perspective, ensuring the project aligns with the desired outcome. Second, it minimizes costly revisions and changes later in construction,” he said.

Adalemo offered insights on how to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and promote sustainable development. His session also shed light on how a collaborative approach could improve project outcomes and also contribute to the industry’s overall economic viability.

His views have sparked discussions among industry stakeholders about the necessity of fostering collaboration and involving all professionals in construction projects right from the concept stage.

He hoped that, as the construction sector continued to evolve, principles which the conference highlighted would play a pivotal role in shaping the future of construction in Nigeria and the entire Africa.