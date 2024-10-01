Expectations high as NQC plans recognition for economic growth enablers

Expectations are high among entrepreneurs and major players in the Nigerian economy as they prepare for the National Quality Conference (NQC) where those of them that contribute and enable economic growth are to be recognized.

The planned recognition, otherwise known as Corporate Quality Awards (CQA), now in its 4th edition, will be holding in Lagos where full participation and focus are guaranteed after concerns about potential disruptions from national protest were sorted out.

The organizers explained in a statement that the conference would provide a platform where Nigeria’s leading brands would be honoured for their unwavering commitment to quality and excellence which reaffirm their position in the global marketplace.

It is expected that this year’s conference with the theme, ‘Quality, Leadership the Future of National Brands,’ will bring together corporate Nigeria’s top leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders to discuss the pivotal role of quality in ensuring the continued success and competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

“Despite the economic challenges facing the nation, many of these companies have risen above these challenges, delivering world-class products and services that meet international standards, the statement said.

According to the statement, the conference would be featuring thought-leadership panels that will be discussing how quality-driven leadership is shaping the future of Nigerian businesses; quality exhibition which will be showcasing Nigeria’s best products and services, and also spotlighting companies that have raised the bar for excellence.

The conference also will be featuring an awards ceremony that will be honouring companies that have consistently demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and a dedication to quality.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Nigeria’s top 100 national brands, recognized for their significant contributions to the country’s economic growth and their ability to compete on a global scale.

The event will also recognize outstanding companies that excel in customer service, product quality, and overall satisfaction. Those shortlisted were were selected based on rigorous criteria, including customer feedback, independent surveys, and performance metrics, reflecting the companies’ excellence in meeting or exceeding customer expectations.

Oluwafemi George, the chairman of the NQC Technical Committee, and Obinna Ndukwe, Secretary of the Organizing Committee, have assured that this year’s edition will set new standards of excellence.

“This event isn’t just about recognizing quality, it’s about driving the narrative that Nigerian brands are global brands. Our aim is to celebrate, inspire, and encourage more businesses to strive for excellence,” George said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

