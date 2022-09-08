Esso Properties expands investment frontiers, joins REDAN

Esso Properties, one of Nigeria’s frontline integrated real estate investment and development firms, says it has joined the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and expanded its operations.

The company explained in a statement obtained by BusinessDay that the decision to join the developers association was for it to

benefit from and collaborate with similarly focused, innovative and leading real estate and development companies in Nigeria.

The benefits, the company added, bordered on best practices, setting of industry standards and ensuring regulatory expectations are met.

The decision to join this umbrella body of real estate developers in Nigeria, according to the statement, came barely a month after the company expanded its investment frontiers to Lagos mainland with the opening of its operation in Festac Town, Lagos.

The company has estates in Lagos and Awka and is hoping to expand to Enugu, Owerri, Asaba and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja before the end of the year.

The managing director of the company, Smith Ezenagu, says they are happy they have been accepted and certified as a member of REDAN.

“This our latest achievement is a testament to our development plan which we have followed assiduously; we are thrilled to join Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria which is the apex body of real estate developers in Nigeria,” Ezenagu noted.

He explained, “REDAN provides us a fantastic opportunity to benefit from and collaborate with similarly focused, innovative and leading Real Estate and Development companies in Nigeria on best practices, setting of industry standards and ensuring regulatory expectations are met.’’

Esso Properties, which now has four offices namely Shapatti and Ikota (Lagos Island), Festac Town (Mainland) as well as Awka, Anambra has tailor -made estates in Lagos and Awka.

The estates in Lagos are Berry Prime Estate, Sunray Estate and Summer View Estate in Awka while we have Sunray Estate, Emerald Gardens, Silverland Gardens, Summer View Estate and Solex Villa Estate while the Awka Estates are Berry Prime Estate, Summer View Estate and Sunray Estate.