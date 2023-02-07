Epe Boulevard offers smart investment choices for the future – CEO, Land Republic

Victor Adegbile, the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Land Republic, recently emphasized the importance of making smart investment choices­ in real estate to hedge against inflation.

According to Adegbile, investing in ‘Epe Boulevard’, a premium property in Epe, offers real estate investors a smart opportunity to hedge their fund against inflation. “It is one thing to invest in real estate, it is another thing to make smart investment choices your future will forever be grateful to you for,” he said during the recent allocation of plot(s) of land to subscribers of its Epe Boulevard, in Epe, Lagos.

Responding to questions on the details and legalities of the land, Adegbile disclosed that all necessary documentation has been done and that the land is fully registered. “To make it easier, we do the whole work to reduce the burden of acquiring all these documents and give them to our customers at better ‘pocket-friendly’ prices.

He said further that Epe Boulevard is located in the heart of Epe, which makes it a sustainable and profitable real estate investment estimated to give between 200 to 500 percent return on investment (ROI) in the next five years.

“We are even happier to physically allocate this land because we trust the profitable returns and even the comfort (free from land grabber’s tussle) it will bring for our customers. With this knowledge, the question should be; how can I invest more?” he asked.

Speaking further to the investment opportunity in the Epe corridor for real estate investors, Adegbile said that because of the massive opportunities in Epe, there has never been a better time to buy Land in Epe than now.

At the end of the physical allocation, Adegbile handed the property documents (letter of allocation, Deed of Assignment, and survey plan), to subscribers of the Epe Boulevard. “Our clients can easily invest in the ongoing project, one of the first and biggest Eco-friendly Smart city, Vert City— it is already fast selling, so now is the best time to invest and build more wealth for the future,” he said.

Fortune Bartholomew, one of the allottees said that the company is setting the pace right in the real estate industry at a time where there are many scams in the sector. “To be honest, I can fully recommend my friends and the general public to Land Republic when it comes to integrity”.

Bartholomew, who is an engineer by training, said he has invested millions in real estate with Land Republic, was physically present for the first time at the allocation event. “I am excited to meet the management of Land Republic for the first time, and seeing the plots of land I ordered is what they gave me; I am truly happy,” he said.