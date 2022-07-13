De Sure Fraimz wins Real Estate 2022 Eko Heritage Awards

De Sure Fraimz Limited, an international real estate firm has emerged winner at the 2022 Eko Heritage Awards for ‘Real Estate Company’ of the year in the voters’ choice categories of the awards.

The award was presented at the Eko Heritage Awards ceremony recently in Lagos.

The Eko Heritage Awards is an annual award ceremony that recognises, celebrates, and appreciates indigenous custodians and promoters of the state’s cultural heritage, as well as contributors to the state’s economy from different walks of life including the real sector, entertainment industry, agricultural, media, oil and gas industries among others.

De Sure Fraimz Ltd’s award as the Real Estate company of the year is in recognition of the brand’s stellar performance in stakeholders engagement and superior achievement in commensuration of its corporate values as a leading rising real estate brand in Nigeria.

“Our recognition at the awards this year is a delight to us. The recognition would undoubtedly serve as reinforcement of our commitment to best practice in effective service delivery and good customer relations in line with industry global best practices,” said Kels Unono-Okagbare, managing director, De Sure Fraimz Limited in a statement while receiving the award.

“We will continue to work with our partners to create innovative solutions that accelerate our strategic objectives while delivering on our vision of leading the delivery of a new world order in our markets and communities,” she added.

This year’s edition which enjoys the endorsement of the Lagos State Government and tagged ‘Love in Diversity,’ which focuses on promoting healthy competition in different sectors of the state’s socio-economic life witnessed the attendance of the who is who in Lagos and across the nation.